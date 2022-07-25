











Keke Palmer is a true Hustler both at home and on the screen. She has featured in a long list movies and TV shows, discussed Marlo Hampton‘s behaviour with Kandi on WWHL, and even formed an opinion of the RHOA drama.

The Nope actress recently claimed on Twitter that she is the youngest talk show actress ever, during the same night she featured on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Keke added that she has been a “leading lady” since age 11.

As a result of her social media post, many are now scrambling to find out just how big her fortune is. Considering her success on the big screen, it was a shock for fans to then randomly see her on Andy’s show discussing a Bravo series.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer’s net worth

Keke has accumulated a $7.5 million net worth as an actress, singer, songwriter and dancer. She started out on Nickelodeon, but it wasn’t long before she was playing leading and character roles in comedy-drama productions.

She has received a Primetime Emmy Award, five NAACP Image Awards, and nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, so it’s no wonder she’s got so much money in the bank!

Keke made her first acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business in 2004, and just ten years later, was the host of her own talk show Just Keke. Her most recent acting role is for Jordan Peele’s film Nope in 2022.

Several WWHL fans wonder what Kandi’s net worth is after they sat next to each other on Andy Cohen’s show sofa. Kandi is reportedly worth $30 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Her movies and TV shows

Keke’s breakthrough acting role came in 2006 when she starred as the main character in film Akeelah and the Bee. For the role, she successfully won a Black Reel Award and an NAACP Image Award!

In 2008, Palmer began starring as the title character in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP. This made her the fourth-highest paid child star on TV, during the same year she acted as leading lady in The Longshots.

Other notable TV series and films Keke has starred in include Scream, when she was a series regular in season three, portraying a character called Kym Johnson. She also acted as a stripper in crime drama film Hustlers.

Keke gives her take on RHOA drama

Keke thrives in scripted movies, TV shows, and of course, music, but that doesn’t mean she loves discussing a reality TV show or two. She appeared on WWHL alongside Kandi Burruss to discuss the drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

They both agreed that Kenya Moore’s “tired Mama Joyce wig” comment was more low than Marlo Hampton shading Porsha Williams’ doormat for being too small. Keke did admit she is not totally up-to-date on the recent season.

Keke said she’d give a damn about being stranded for hours on end in a city she wasn’t familiar with after being stood up by a guy like Shereé Whitfield. She added that she thinks her and Kandi should “take it to Broadway” together.

