









Kelly Clarkson was awarded a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star the same day The Voice season 22 premiered, which she exited earlier this year. But fans are wishing she would return to the show.

20 years after Kelly Clarkson became the first American Idol, the singer has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. As the 2,733rd recipient, the talk show host received her long overdue accolade alongside Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Paula Abdul. She stood next to the judges who launched her glittering career at age 20.

The Hollywood star was bestowed upon Kelly coincidentally the same day The Voice returned for season 22, her first absence since she joined the show as a judge in 2014.

However, fans are still missing the Breakaway hitmaker one year on.

Kelly Clarkson feels “lucky and fortunate” over Hollywood star

The American Idol winner was awarded her star in the category of Recording. Ana Martinez – producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame – noted was a “long deserving spot” in a statement.

“This is where I won 20 years ago,” the Grammy winner said in her acceptance speech.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts – a lot of people could do that. I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance.

She added: “There are dreams you didn’t know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed.”

Simon Cowell revealed how thankful he was for Kelly. This was because the talent level on Idol season 1 was questionable until she appeared.

“I thought this is an absolute disaster, why did I come here?” he explained. “Thank God, I remember the day we met you and I remember not just your voice, but your personality.”

The Stronger singer shot to fame with her powerhouse vocals through timeless pop hits such as Since U Been Gone, Because Of You, and Breakaway. It was her transition into TV hosting, however, that made the public fall in love with her bubbly personality on her eponymously named talk show.

Winning a 2022 Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host placed her as the front runner to replace The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As for her highly decorated music career, the singer’s nine albums have scored three Grammys. She’s also bagged three MTV Video Music Awards and four AMA’s among others.

View Instagram Post

Fans beg for Kelly Clarkson’s return on The Voice after just one episode

After months of speculation that Kelly would be taking a break as The Voice judge after eight seasons, Camila Cabello revealed she would be spinning her chair around in May 2022.

Ariana Grande and Clarkson have been replaced by Gwen Stefani and the Havana singer. While longtime judges Blake Shelton and John Legend have returned.

Despite Camila offering a fresh take, viewers are missing the old gang and it’s only been one episode.

“Love The Voice but, I want Kelly Clarkson back. Not a fan of Camila Cabello. I know Kelly is taking a season off to spend more time with kids, but I miss her,” a fan complained.

Another echoed: “Uhhh… I just really miss Kelly Clarkson on The Voice already.”

And for another judge, Ariana fans want her killer outfits back:

“Ariana Grande’s The Voice era will never be topped, I’m sawry,” a Twitter user commented.

THE VOICE AIRS MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT ON NBC.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK