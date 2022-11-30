Kelly Clarkson has done it again, and she didn’t disappoint. For the second time on her show, the singer covered a Lady Gaga tune, proving again why she’s one of the greatest singers of all time.

Kelly launched her television variety talk show in September 2019. Throughout the episodes, the 40-year-old connects with her viewers by discussing her own experiences in the industry. She also invites other Hollywood celebrities for conversations and challenges.

For this week’s episode of ‘Kellyoke’, Kelly Clarkson took over the stage to perform a Lady Gaga song. Some fans claim it to be better than the original one.

Kelly Clarkson covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’

On November 29, Kelly sang an impressive cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During the one minute and 40-second-long performance, she stood in the center of the stage holding the microphone stand and serving her strong vocals effortlessly.

Although the singer occasionally competes with her guests in a game of ‘Sing That Name,’ she also gives fans cover versions of her favorite songs. As a longtime Lady Gaga fan, Clarkson delivered an outstanding version of ‘Stupid Love’

It’s not the first time the 40-year-old has sung a song by Gaga. In the previous episode, she performed ‘Poker Face’ and the infamous ‘Shallow’ while she was on tour.

Fans ‘amazed’ at Kelly’s voice – ‘better than the original’

As her performance was uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel, fans left comments complimenting the singer on her vocals.

Two decades in the music industry, and listeners are still ‘obsessed’ with her voice. Viewers demanded a collab between both stars… Could you imagine how good it would be?

A fan commented: “Yet again… The awesomeness of Ms. Kelly Clarkson!! Just heavenly.”

“Ahhh this one was amazing!! Lady Gaga will be so honored,” a Little Monster (Lady Gaga’s fandom name) wrote.

A third fan said: “What a very versatile singer!”

Another user followed the song’s lyrics and said: “WOW, she has done it AGAIN. Queen Kelly has covered another song and AS ALWAYS, she is OUT OF THIS WORLD AWESOME and we all want her love and it is NOT stupid, it is 100% AWESOME period!!!!!!!”

Kelly receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

20 after winning the first season of American Idol, Clarkson’s career was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received star number 2,733 on September 19 on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez, said in a statement she “has been long deserving of a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

She added: “She has been an iconic person in American pop culture since she walked onto the first audition stage on American Idol and has continued to impress fans with her musical and talk show prowess.”

Clarkson was accompanied by her two kids, River and Remington, as well as the American Idol judges during the time of her win, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul.

