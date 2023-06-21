Kelly Osbourne’s latest comments on Prince Harry have sent his fans into a frenzy on social media. The Beat Shazam star didn’t hold back when she appeared on Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan’s podcast, I’ve Had It. The episode rounded off with a quick-fire round of ‘Had It’ or ‘Hit It’. Kelly let loose with her thoughts on the royal.

With rockstar parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, it’s no wonder that Kelly Osbourne is a regular face on TV in 2023. The 38-year-old has appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway, a Masked Singer contestant, and a judge on Australia’s Got Talent to name a few gigs she’s taken up.

Kelly is known to speak her mind, but it appears that Prince Harry’s fans weren’t ready for what she had to say about him on a recent podcast episode.

Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne on Prince Harry

Appearing on the I’ve Had It podcast on June 20, Kelly Osbourne talked all kinds of things with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan.

After discussing her stints in rehab, and how she’s “had it” with “know-it-alls,” talk turned to the royals and Kelly wasn’t holding back in her comments.

During a game of ‘Had It’ or ‘Hit It’, Kelly was asked her thoughts on King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kelly said: “Hit It,” although she added: “Definitely King Charles, I don’t know much about Camilla…”

On the subject of King Charles’ son, Prince Harry, Kelly blasted: “I think Harry’s a f****** t**t.”

She added: “I think he’s a whining, whinging, complaining, woe-is-me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems…”

Kelly continued: “…everybody’s life is f****** hard…”

Fans defend Prince Harry

After Kelly voiced her thoughts on Prince Harry, many of the royal’s fans took to social media to defend him.

Some called Kelly a “hypocrite,” while others said that she shouldn’t “criticize” Harry and that the comments were “rude.”

More commented on Kelly’s recent Instagram post: “Stop judging people’s life experiences.”

One person tweeted: “So Kelly Osbourne is now a famous celebrity for attacking Prince Harry? Give me a break.”

Another said: “So Kelly Osbourne, who together with her family, had a reality show where they aired family matters had the bright idea to criticise Prince Harry! How charming!”

However, some said on her IG page that they think she’s a “legend.”

Kelly also went in on Tom Sandoval

Speaking on I’ve Had It, Kelly also revealed that she thinks Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is “a f****** idiot.”

She continued: “Anybody would think that he thinks he’s Freddy Mercury reincarnated or something…”

She added: “Like he gives all the moves…”

Kelly said: “But, he feels himself, and I feel him as a result of it.”