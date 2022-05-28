Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year of sobriety as she looks forward to becoming a mom













Kelly Osbourne got candid about her sobriety journey this week as she celebrated one year of being sober.

Daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, Kelly has been open with her journey of addiction over the years.

On Friday, Kelly announced she had reached her one-year milestone of sobriety with her millions of fans across social media.

Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10198 Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dYPwTZQ_zbc/hqdefault.jpg 1019814 1019814 center 22403

TRENDING: Khloé Kardashian isn’t dating but says she’s ‘open’ to finding love organically

Kelly Osbourne celebrates year of sobriety

In a post to her 2.4 million followers on Instagram, the reality star revealed she had been sober a year this week.

While sharing a screenshot of her Twelve Steps tracker on Friday, Kelly Osbourne reflected on the past year as she thanked those who had supported her on her journey.

The milestone comes as Kelly revealed in April last year she had relapsed after being sober for four years.

At the time, Kelly admitted she had relapsed in a video on her Instagram story. As per USA Today, the 37-year-old updated fans on where she was at as she explained: “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

EXPLAINED: What happened to the Kardashians’ DASH stores that sparked their business empire

The reality star has been open about her sobriety journey

Kelly, who rose to fame on her family reality series The Osbournes, has been candid about her sobriety over the years.

Following her relapse in April of last year, she opened up to Extra about why she chose to be so candid about her journey. She explained: “Being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go through, you can help other people”, Kelly revealed.

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

That month she also reflected on her honesty on the Knockin’ Doorz Down podcast. She added: “The reason I have to be honest about it is because this journey is not easy. This disease you relapse sometimes, no one is perfect. It is one day at a time, and I wasn’t doing one day at a time.”

CELEBRITY: Kylie Jenner before and after her transformation and cosmetic tweaks she’s admitted to

Kelly is going to be a mom!

Earlier this month, Kelly also revealed she is expecting her first child. Posing with her ultrasound scan, Kelly gushed about becoming a mother on Instagram as she admitted she is “ecstatic” to be a “mumma.”

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared her excitement on the picture-sharing platform as she wrote that her heart “could not be more full” following her daughter’s pregnancy news.

Sharon is already a grandmother to son Jack’s three daughters Pearl, Andy and Minnie who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Kelly’s baby will not be the only new addition to the Osbourne clan this year as in March, it was announced that Jack is set to become a father of four as he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart are expecting their first child together.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.