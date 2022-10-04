Kelly Osbourne glowing in sweet baby bump photos as she gives up sugar











Kelly Osbourne is rocking the pregnancy glow as she commits to cutting out sugar in her diet following the onset of gestational diabetes, with the reality star sharing snaps of her baby bump.

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram to persuade followers to join her no-sugar diet on the inaugural National No Sugar Day on October 3, 2022. Her recent experience with onset gestational diabetes during pregnancy has motivated a change in eating habits.

The benefits of her diet switch were evident since the TV personality looked radiant as she shared her story with The No Sugar Company CEO, Brad Woodgate.

Kelly Osbourne is sweet as can be on National No Sugar Day

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Kelly has joined in on the fight due to gestational diabetes, which is high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. It occurs when the body can’t make enough insulin during pregnancy, though the condition usually disappears after birth, reports the NHS.

Posing with Woodgate, the future mom is glowing in her fitted bodycon dress and long black blazer. Kelly Osbourne, who is expecting her first baby with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, topped off her look with a matching black bow in her signature pastel purple hair.

“I want to share this with you given the news about my recent onset of gestational diabetes during my pregnancy,” she wrote.

“And how cutting out sugar and eating healthier has helped me. Now more than ever, people need to be aware about what they put in their bodies and the epidemic surrounding the global refined sugar crisis.”

Switching to a ketogenic diet isn’t the only habit she’s changed recently. In May, the 37-year-old celebrated one year of sobriety. The achievement comes a year after she “relapsed” following four years of successfully battling addiction.

Recognized by the National Day Archives, the first ever No Sugar Day was promoted by The No Sugar Company. The brand aims to raise the potentially fatal effects of overconsumption of refined sugars, noting that the average US adult consumes two to three times more sugar than recommended. Overall, 84 billion pounds of sugar are consumed annually in the US.

View Instagram Post

Kelly craved sugar during pregnancy journey

Currently in her third trimester, the British actress experienced unusual fatigue, ankle swelling, and rapid weight gain. The future mom believed she had done something wrong which prompted her gestational diabetes diagnosis since it only developed well into her pregnancy journey.

“Gestational diabetes is not your fault,” she noted to People, but recognized her pregnancy craving for sugar.

“I’ve had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I’ve never had before,” said Kelly. “I wasn’t eating right.”

“The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

The ketogenic diet has done Kelly some good, including clear skin and improved energy levels and sleeping quality.

All of those considering a change in their diet, should consult their doctor before doing so.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK