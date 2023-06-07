Kelly Osbourne had a fun and sweet play date with her five-year-old daughter Minnie while having her makeup done for a new look.

The Beat Shazam presenter and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter Kelly, 38, uploaded pictures of getting a glamorous makeup and updo done on her Instagram profile this week.

Kelly’s brother shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of his sister and daughter Minnie, 5, who spent time with her aunt and had a sweet “play date”.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kelly and her niece are total family goals after spending some quality time together while the presenter was getting ready.

Kelly’s brother Jack shared an adorable picture of his five-year-old daughter Minnie Theodora and Kelly, followed by the caption: “Minnie having a play date with Auntie.”

The first image shows a makeup artist applying a pink glitter eyeshadow on Minnie while she sits still with a toy in her hands. The second image shows her aunt having her makeup done who has wrapped her arms around Minnie.

Minnie is Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly’s daughter. Jack and Lisa welcomed two kids, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie, 5.

Fans melt down over cute family pictures

Fans are melting down over the “sweet” family pictures and many praised Kelly for being a great aunt to her niece.

“Kelly looks fantastic!!” one fan commented. “Minnie is growing into a lovely young lady!!! Love the entire Osborne family!! Stay well all!!! Hope to see Jack and Kelly do more Paranormal shows!!”

“Making memories for her that are so sweet,” another follower wrote. “What a great picture,” a third one said.

“Kelly is gorgeous,” someone else added. “Hope to see you two team up for more ghostly investigations!”

Kelly welcomed son Sidney in 2022

Kelly welcomed her first child, a son named Sidney, at the end of 2022 with her partner and Slipknot musician, Sid Wilson.

The new Osbourne family member arrived not long after her brother Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart became parents of a daughter called Maple in 2022.

While Kelly has opted to keep her son away from the watchful eye of the public and media, she shared a snap of her baby after he met the Easter bunny for the first time in his life.

“Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny!” she captioned an Instagram post back in April.