As Beat Shazam airs in 2023, fans have noticed that the Fox show features a new DJ. As Nick Cannon steps in for the show’s regular host, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Osbourne replaces Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, in the DJ booth. Violet-haired Kelly has had fans talking about plastic surgery rumors for some time and enjoyed serving a cheeky clapback to the comments.

Kelly rose to fame as a youngster when her family appeared on a reality TV show, The Osbournes, in 2002. Kelly’s parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and her brother, Jack, all starred in the series. Now, Kelly is a mom herself, and says that her son is her “reason for living.”

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne shut down plastic surgery rumors

When reality TV fans first met Kelly Osbourne she was just 18 years old.

Speaking on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in May 2023, Kelly said that the publicity of it all was “really hard.” She added that at the time she was “so insecure.”

Fans have seen Kelly grow up and her look change over the past 20 years.

Many people comment on her TV appearances and social media posts to say they think that her “face has totally changed,” and that she’s “unrecognizable,” but the star hasn’t had plastic surgery on her face.

Speaking to her followers via Instagram in a video posted in 2021, Kelly said: “I have not had plastic surgery.”

Kelly has had some injections

Kelly addressed the plastic surgery rumors a couple of years back and added that she “doesn’t lie,” about what she’s had done.

The former Osbournes star said that she has had “a couple of injections,” in her lips, forehead, and jaw.”

Kelly clapped back at the comments while in hair and makeup and said “thank you for the compliment.”

She shows off her weight loss results

Beat Shazam’s DJ publicly addressed the facial plastic surgery comments and also had the same level of transparency when it came to other things to do with her body.

Kelly opted for gastric sleeve surgery back in 2018. Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she said that it was “the best thing” she had “ever done.”

She specified that it wasn’t gastric bypass surgery that she had done. Adding that she had to work out and eat healthily following the procedure.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

