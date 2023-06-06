Kelly Osbourne’s “beyond” glamorous look led to her fans calling her a “double” of her mother Sharon after she shared pictures of her latest look on Instagram.

Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter Kelly has enjoyed a life and career in the media spotlight since an early age thanks to her celebrity parents.

Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly, and Jack appeared on their family show, The Osbournes, and Kelly has followed a career in her mother’s footsteps. She currently hosts the latest series of the Fox program Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon.

The media personality shared images from her latest look, which had some fans calling her a “twin” of her celebrity mother.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne shares glamorous look

Kelly has received a lot of compliments after she unveiled a glamorous updo in newly-shared pictures on her Instagram page.

The Beat Shazam presenter posted two close-up images of her look, unveiling her beautiful purple locks in a glammed updo style, completed with a cat-eye look and natural color lipstick.

Her perfect eyeliner look was created by makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, while LA hairstylist Laura Rugetti was tasked to create Kelly’s stunning hairstyle.

Laura even shared a video detailing the back of Kelly’s hair and many fans want to recreate the same hairstyle for themselves.

Fans call Kelly a “double” of her mom

When Kelly shared the same snaps on her Instagram, many fans called her a “double” of her mom and flooded her post with compliments.

“You are the double of your mother! Both of you are beautiful inside and out,” one fan commented.

“Stunning,” another follower wrote. “So like your gorgeous mom.”

“You’re so beautiful, Kelly,” a third one chimed in. “I love you and all your family the Osbournes are awesome love you all.”

A fourth Instagram user added: “You look amazing and more and more like your mama all the time- she is gorgeous as well!”

Kelly lost weight after a surgery

Kelly has regularly shared pictures of her transformation and has been candid about her health issues in the past. She was previously diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and lost weight after she had gastric sleeve surgery.

She was diagnosed with temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), which affected her jaw joint and the surrounding muscles. After the surgery, Kelly lost weight with a plant-based diet and a weekly workout program.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly told the Hollywood Raw Podcast in a 2020 interview. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever.”