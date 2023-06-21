Kelly Osbourne’s baby dons a cute bat outfit on her Instagram. Fans are still asking if Kelly Osbourne has a baby after she brought her son into the world with her baby father, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Beat Shazam DJ Kelly Osbourne is on our screens every week alongside show host, Nick Cannon. As a result, Kelly’s Instagram has become pretty popular again, and this time her baby is dressed in the cutest bat costume.

The reality TV star, known as the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has turned comments off on her recent baby post. However, she did tag the photographer, Kimberly G Photography, in the image.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne shares baby snap

Kelly has shared the first adorable picture of her first child, Sidney. And in true Osbourne style, he wasn’t in your average baby outfit but a full-on bat costume with huge black wings, and the cutest white fluffy ears!

Osbourne and her baby father, Sid, welcomed their first child in November 2022, but it was proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne who spilled the beans about the baby boy’s new name in an interview in January 2023.

She confirmed the baby boy was named Sidney, after his father. However, Kelly then asked for privacy and said, as per Hello: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Kelly’s statement came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father, Ozzy, had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance to. Out of her and brother Jamie, Sidney is the first boy!

Kelly has disabled comments on the Instagram post of her baby, upholding the privacy that she wishes to have. The new mother has been in the public eye since she was born and is often described as a nepo baby.

The picture is the first time in seven months since Sidney was born that he has been featured on her social media. Just a week earlier, Kelly posted a black-and-white throwback of her younger self.

Kelly’s baby’s father, Sid, also shared the snap of their baby in a bat costume, also removing the comments. Just two days ago, he shared a photo of what appears to be his finger next to the little one’s hand.

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Kelly and her baby father: Timeline

Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship in early 2022 but had been friends for over two decades before going official. Less than a year later, they revealed they were expecting their first child, Sidney.

They marked their romance on Valentine’s Day. Kelly wrote a sweet tribute to him: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you.”

They only have one picture of them together on her Instagram, where they are seen kissing. Otherwise, the couple usually keeps their love life very private, although they are both known public figures.

