Kelly Osbourne unveiled a rare childhood picture as many of her fans said that she’s a spitting image of her father musician Ozzy.

Kelly, 38, is a celebrity who’s never been out of the media spotlight thanks to her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Their personal life played out in the reality series The Osbournes and Kelly currently presents the Fox competition Beat Shazam.

Her latest Instagram post attracted a lot of reactions as many said that she looked like just like her father when she was a kid.

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne shares rare throwback picture

Kelly shared a rare picture (perhaps even never seen) on her Instagram profile this week, giving a glimpse into her childhood.

While it’s not clear how old Kelly is in the image, the childhood picture shows her resemblance with her father Ozzy. The image is a rare look at her signature blonde locks when she was a kid as the media personality currently rocks a stunning purple hairstyle.

“Guess who,” Kelly captioned the post to her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Fans say Kelly’s picture is a spitting image of Ozzy

Many fans agreed that Kelly’s rare childhood picture is a spitting image of her dad Ozzy, while nowadays she looks more like her mom.

“You look like your dad there,” one follower commented. “Lately you look like your mom.”

“Looks like your sister Aimee!” another one added as someone else replied: “They both look so much like Ozzy.”

“You look like your daddy here but nowadays I think you look like [her] momma bear,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Kelly had a fun play date with her niece Minnie

Kelly recently had an adorable play date with her five-year-old daughter Minnie while having her makeup done for a new look.

Kelly’s younger brother Jack shared a string of Instagram pictures of his sister and daughter Minnie, 5, after they spent some quality time together and had a sweet “play date”.

A makeup artist applies a pink glitter eyeshadow on Minnie in the first image while she sits still with a toy in her hands. Another image shows Kelly having her makeup done with her arms wrapped around Minnie.