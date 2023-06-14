Nick Cannon surprised his co-star Kelly Osbourne with a personalized tribute and shared a childhood picture of Kelly and her father Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne currently hosts the latest series of the Fox program Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon and the pair have proved to be a great presenting duo.

Nick surprised his co-star with a sweet tribute for the show’s Father’s Day special and unveiled a throwback picture of Kelly and her dad Ozzy.

Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Kelly Osbourne surprised with “personal” photo on Father’s Day

Tuesday’s episode of Beat Shazam featured a Father’s Day special where pairs of parents and their children competed to recognize several hit songs.

The latest series features Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter Kelly, 38, who has proved to be a great addition to the Beat Shazam family.

Presenter Nick Cannon shared a sweet tribute in her honor and surprised her with a childhood picture that showed Kelly and her musician father Ozzy with dummies.

The surprise totally got Kelly who didn’t know what to expect as her smile briefly dropped. After seeing the personalized tribute, she laughed and proudly said: “I love this picture”.

Kelly shared a throwback snap on Instagram

Nick’s sweet tribute comes after Kelly shared a rare childhood picture on her Instagram profile last week.

Kelly sported her signature blonde locks in the throwback snap and many of her followers agreed that the childhood picture is a spitting image of her dad Ozzy.

“You look like your dad there,” one follower wrote in the comments. “Lately you look like your mom.”

“Looks like your sister Aimee!” another one said as someone else replied: “They both look so much like Ozzy.”

The presenter welcomed her first child last year

Kelly welcomed her first child, son Sidney, with her partner and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson last year, which her mom revealed on her own talk show The Talk.

Kelly has decided to keep her son away from the public eye and media spotlight. She wants to honor his privacy for the time being because she is “not ready to share him with the world”.

“It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” the 38-year-old media personality said in a previous Instagram Story.