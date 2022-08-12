Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos follows in famous footsteps with debut song













Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, is opening up about her career in pursuing music as she releases her first song, and it’s a hit!

This week the 21-year-old spoke to People about her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, and shared how her famous parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos like the song.

The song was released on August 9 and has already received rave reviews. Reality Titbit has the story.

Lola Consuelos’ new song

Lola Consuelos is following in her parent’s footsteps and stepping into the entertainment industry. Unlike her famous parents, however, she’s heading in a more musical direction. The 21-year-old just released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining.

Her parents have been nothing but supportive of their daughter and her new career endeavors and it’s safe to say they are her number one fans.

On August 9, the Live With Kelly And Ryan host posted a clip of her and Mark soaking up some sun while Lola’s song played in the background. She captioned the Instagram post:

Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING. Drops tomorrow on all platforms.

Joining in on the hype, Mark shared the same video on his Instagram Stories and put the link to pre-save Lola’s tune in his Instagram bio.

Fans love the song

Despite only being released two days ago, Lola has already received rave reviews from fans about her debut single. Listeners have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one person tweeting:

I have not been able to stop listening to Lola Consuelos’ single #ParanoiaSilverlining all day. It’s so good.

Another said: “Can’t get this song out of my head. #lolaconsuelos has the pipes. Get it, girl!”

Other fans of the song even took to Twitter to congratulate her parents and make a point of mentioning how talented their daughter is – now that’s a true fan!

Music has led to change of pace for Lola

As noted by E! Online, the New York University student has been known to call her parents out on things such as their cheeky social media comments.

However, Kelly recently said during an Access Hollywood interview she seems to have taken a step back from this, much to her parents’ relief. The 51-year-old said:

Fortunately for me, she has been so busy with school and with her music career.

Kelly shared that while she, Mark and son Michael Consuelos have “no musical talent” between the three of them, Lola has “all the talent for all of us.” Kelly ended the discussion by saying she sees “music in her future.”

