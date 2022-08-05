











Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.

Reality Titbit has all the information on her whopping net worth and impressive salary. Check it out.

CHECK IT OUT: Julie Chen looked totally different before eyelid surgery

Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11039 Selena + Chef | Season 4 Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/k4IZ2O9QnxM/hqdefault.jpg 1068807 1068807 center 22403

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kelly Ripa’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth, Kelly has an estimated net worth of an impressive $120 million. The TV personality is the co-host of the popular daytime show, Live with Regis and Kelly, and has been since 2001.

Here she has an annual salary of a whopping $22 million. Hosting ABC’s most infamous show has been where she has sacked up the cash, however, some of her fortunes most likely come from her career as an actress too.

View Instagram Post

Kelly’s acting career

Ripa got into acting when she began to get local TV gigs in the 80s, and her first national TV exposure was in 1986 when she was cast as a regular dancer on the program Dancin’ On Air. This later led to a job at Dance Party USA.

However, she rose to fame in 1990 playing party girl Hayley Vaughn Santos on the ABC soap opera All My Children. She starred in the soap opera from 1990-2002, and also met her future husband, co-star Mark Consuelos, while on the show. After All My Children she worked on the sitcom Hope and Faith.

Since February 2001, Ripa has co-hosted the morning talk show Live with Regis and Kelly, while also continuing to act in various television shows and movies, including Hope and Faith and Missing.

Kelly has won countless awards

For her work on All My Children, Ripa won five Soap Opera Digest Awards and three Daytime Emmy Award nominations. She also won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Host” with co-host Regis Philbin in 2001, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016.

Aside from this, Kelly has been nominated for several People’s Choice Awards for her work on Live! She was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Ripa was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2017.

It’s no wonder she has managed to stack up the cash!