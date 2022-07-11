Kelsey Plum's Instagram proves she's a beauty on and off the court













If you’re amazed by Kelsey Plum’s sporting skills – just you wait until you see her Instagram.

The 27-year-old is the talk of social media right now due to her great accomplishment, and if you aren’t up to speed with Kelsey, Reality Titbit are here to help.

Kelsey is a professional basketball player for Las Vegas Aces in WNBA. She isn’t shy of winning awards, and from her Insta, it seems she isn’t shy full stop.

Keep up with Kelsey Plum on Instagram

If you want to catch up with the star outside of the court, you’ve come to the perfect place. Kelsey’s Instagram is full of her latest basketball achievements, along with plenty of fashion inspo…

The WNBA player currently has 443k followers, where she has plenty of highlights dedicated to a variety of stories. One of these highlights is named ‘lip problem’, where Kelsey opens up about the time she woke up at her best friends house to an extremely swollen lip, where she told her followers she looked like she “got stung by a bee.”

On the 28th of June, Kelsey shared a snap wearing a cropped blazer, leather trousers paired with a mint coloured crop top. The photo received over 17k likes with followers loving Kelsey’s fit, as one user commented: “You’re killing the fashion game! 🙌”

She also shared her iconic green moment when she paired a green leather blazer with a green Prada bag.

Kelsey wins MVP award

Last night, Kelsey won the award for the MVP for the AT&T 2022 WNBA All-Star. She took the crown as she received 30 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

During the win in Chicago, she set a record of the most field goals made in a WNBA All-Star Game, whilst being the second ever person to get 30 points in an All-Star game.

After receiving the award, Kelsey told fans:

“I’m just grateful to be here. Man I’ve just been on a journey individually and I’m just grateful to God, my family’s here supporting me, an amazing team we get to honour Syl and Sue on their way out. It’s just been a great weekend.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kelsey previously suffered an Achilles injury

Injuries are every athletes worst nightmare, as one wrong move could be the end of the road. However, this is not the case for Kelsey.

In 2020, the star suffered from an Achilles tendon injury, which meant she wasn’t allowed to play for that years season. Kelsey broke the awful news to her Twitter followers, telling them: “I’ll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it” – and boy was she right.

Despite the injury, Kelsey has gone on to win numerous awards since, and she told fans how the injury helped her to become better:

“God doesn’t give you anything you can’t handle, and I think for me that was the best kind of thing that could happen to me. I got to reset mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually and I’m here and I feel great.”

