Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s 2023 Halloween outfits repping Sugar and Spice from Batman are giving sass. As they slay spooky season, Kardashian fans noticed something. Kylie’s hips “look smaller”…

Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kendall and Kylie on Halloween 2023

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner’s Halloween 2023 outfits donned Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever. They shared the glam costumes on Instagram on October 30 to celebrate the spooky season.

The two sisters took to TikTok to share the classic Mean Girls moment when Kady dresses as a scary character. Kendall acted to the voiceover: “Why are you dressed so scary?!”

Some Kardashian fans had no idea who Kendall and Kylie were dressed as for Halloween. Even the drag queen Sugar, who was inspired by the Batman Forever character, has given their approval.

They ‘win’ with Sugar and Spice

There are a few who don’t understand the costume. “More like Edward Scissorhands and Marilyn Monroe,” said an unconvinced follower.

However, the majority of social media users love their outfits. “Oh YALL WON HALLOWEEN FOR SURE”, penned a fan. A fellow fan said: “Anything Kendall x Kylie is a win.”

Usually, Kendall and Kylie do their own individual Halloween outfits. But this year, their sisterly bond is clear to see, highlighting their differences as siblings as well as their individuality.

Kylie Jenner ‘looks different’

Kylie wore a skull bodysuit with fishnet tights that showed off her usual hourglass figure. However, fans noticed that her hips appeared to look more “natural” and “smaller”.

One fan speculated: “It’s something different about Kylie.” In response, 1.4K followers who were thinking the same thing liked it in agreeance. Another wrote: “Seems like she got hips removed. She looks great.”

“Her hips. They’re smaller and more natural. It’s just the lipliner that’s bold so they seem the same. But def smaller. Looks great!!” penned a fellow follower in the comments.