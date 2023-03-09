Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been pictured kissing for the first time. It’s safe to say, fans are absolutely losing it over the PDA and the fact that they’re smooching right after eating sushi…

Kendall Jenner has faced many rumors when it comes to her dating life since she split from Devin Booker. Fans have been trying to guess who the Hulu star has been dating, with the latest celebrity she’s been linked to being Bad Bunny.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny recently moved to Los Angeles and as a newcomer in the Hidden Hills, he’s been struggling to keep up with the Kardashian rumors.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s put on PDA after a sushi date

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were first rumored to be dating after a blind report which suggested they had been caught kissing in a club. However, the 27-year-old model and 28-year-old musician have been keeping their fling lowkey.

According to reports “the pair were introduced by mutual friends several weeks back” and as a result, “they’ve been spending time together.” At first, the Kendall and Bad Bunny rumors were not to be trusted, although now it appears they were true all along. Seeing as Kendall and Bad Bunny have now been photographed kissing in public.

The PDA display came after they went out to a popular sushi restaurant with friends and Kenny’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. In the paparazzi pictures, the model can be seen reaching out to the rapper to give him a hug and a kiss goodbye before she got in the car.

The duo has put on some PDA in West Hollywood’s sushi plaza for photographers to get a glimpse of. Will they be hitting the red carpet together next?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner rumors sparked by ‘tonsil hockey’ blind

Previously Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were reportedly seen “playing tonsil hockey” at a private Los Angeles club; as claimed by the gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi.

Further reports claim that the duo has been courting for most of this year. They have also been hanging out at the same places. Witnesses saw Jenner leave West Hollywood’s The Bird Streets Club and get into her car. Then two minutes later “they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car.”

On February 18, Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills after having dinner with Bad Bunny. However, the pair played it cool and each left through a separate entrance. Joining the duo on what fans think could have been a “double date” was Kendall’s best friend Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber.

Fans react to Kendall and Bad Bunny PDA snaps