Longtime friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber addressed rumors that the pair was feuding with a sunny snap straight from Europe.

Modeling besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have walked runways, attended Met Galas, and taken on Carpool Karaoke together, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from conjuring wild friendship rumors.

The duo was recently at the center of a possible feud after fans spotted that the celebs spent their European vacays separately, despite being in the same location.

But we’re happy to report that the rumors have been shut down once and for all with a simple snap.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner end feuding rumors

Speculation of drama surfaced last week after the Rhode Skin founder and 818 Tequila creator posted separate photos of their recent trips to France for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kendall sported a sheer navy blue cover-up dress by the coast, while Hailey boogied on a boat in a red and white striped top.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, realized that the models did not appear in each other’s posts despite holidaying in the same hotspot.

Hailey tagged their mutual friend Justine Skye in the photos, and some fans even claimed they were hanging out with Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

On June 3, however, Bieber addressed the false friendship headlines with a poolside photo with Jenner on her Instagram Stories. Using the iconic Snapchat dog filter, the BFFs posed with their thumbs up to reassure fans that there was no bad blood.

“Fueding”, Hailey captioned the photo alongside two orange heart emojis. There you have it – the models are still friends and were catching some rays together.

Despite the rumors circulated on the internet, many TikTok users had no idea it was a topic of discussion.

“News to me”, this user said:

Kendall and Hailey’s friendship started with Kylie

Hailey and Kendall may be inseparable, but their friendship may have never existed without the help of Kylie Jenner. Bieber and the younger Jenner sister were friends first, while Kendall was close to Hailey’s cousin, Ireland Baldwin, who is the same age.

Whenever the Jenner sisters visited New York, they would hang out with Hailey, but Kendall admitted to “stealing” the latter from Kylie during her first New York Fashion Week.

“From then on, she was my homie,” Kendall recalled. “At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

The trio has maintained a friendship, but there’s no denying that Kendall and Hailey are closer. They’ve even made Kris Jenner‘s famous layered dip and gotten drunk together for the sake of YouTube.