Harry Styles has broken hearts around the world as he’s seen spotting Emily Ratajkowski, leading to the OG heartbreak pics of him and Kendall Jenner kissing on a yacht resurfacing.

One Direction fans around the world have the photos of the two engraved in their heads, which came to light years after Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles rumors first started spreading. Since then, the two have been romantically linked to a number of different people, and it now seems dreams of reconciliation are further away.

We take a trip down memory lane and take a look back at the yacht pictures that broke the internet.

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Harry Styles was spotted kissing Emily Ratajowski in Tokyo

Not long after his breakup from Oliver Wilde, Harry Styles was spotted in Tokyo kissing Pete Davison‘s ex Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily was the first girl Pete was linked to after breaking up with Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian.

The two were spotted dancing with each other as they sheltered from the rain in Japan as Styles is currently in the capital for his Love On Tour series of worldwide gigs.

Harry and Kendall stans hoped for the two to reconcile their love as the model ended her relationship with Devin Booker around the same time as the singer became single.

She was then also spotted at one of Harry’s concerts, and hopes of a reconciliation were higher than ever.

However, it now seems the two have both moved on with other people, as Kendall has recently been linked to Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles yacht photos resurface

The iconic Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles yacht pics were first released at the end of 2015, when the pair were spotted kissing on Ellen Degeneres‘ yacht in St. Barts.

The photos broke the internet and teenage hearts around the world, as the two were photoed getting very close. They were seen lying on the sunbeds with their arms around each other and even spotted hiding underneath a towel as things got steamy.

Jenner and Styles first sparked dating rumors in 2013, when they were spotted out a number of times together, whilst Harry was still in the band.

In an interview for their album at the time, Midnight Memories, Harry was asked if he was dating Kendall to which he responded: “I mean, we went out for dinner, but no. I guess.”

Although the two never publically confirmed their relationship, they were spotted together a number of times.

In a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show in 2019 Kendall seemed to indirectly confirm the romance when she asked Harry which songs on his last album were about her.

The questions led to cheers in the crowd as Harry Styles tucked into cod sperm to avoid the awkward answer.

Fans brand Harry a ‘bad kisser’

From being in arguably one of the biggest boybands of all time to launching a highly successful solo career with some acting on the side, it seems like Harry Styles can do it all.

However, it seems like his talents may not extend to kissing as some fans have picked up on.

The suspicions come to light every time a new picture of the star kissing a new love interest is released, and it seems like the rumors have crushed One Direction fans’ dreams.

Well, we guess you can’t have it all.