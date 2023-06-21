Kendall Jenner takes ‘influencing’ beyond fashion and beauty as the model shares some reading inspo for the summer.

The second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has made a name for herself over the past decade as one of the fashion industry’s go-to models. Strutting down the runways of Paris to starring in major designer campaigns, Kendall continues to make her mark on the fashion world.

But part of Kendall Jenner‘s popularity also lies in her work as an Instagram influencer. If there’s anyone who knows how to wield the power of social media, it’s any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Typical ‘influencer’ posts center on beauty products and fashion brands but Kendall is veering into the literary world to inspire her 291 million followers.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Kendall Jenner turns to self-help books on love

On Tuesday, June 20, Kendall Jenner posted a series of Instagram Stories sunning herself by the pool. In one of these posts, Kenny gave her following a glimpse of what books she’s currently reading.

For the 27-year-old model, M Scott Peck, M.D.’s The Road Less Traveled appears to be her summer page turner. The book’s subtitle reads: “A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values, and Spiritual Growth”.

Kenny is no stranger to reflective self-help books, sharing some of her favorites with her social media following over the years.

She shared this image just hours before enjoying a dinner with friends and rumored beau Bad Bunny at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Kendall and Bad Bunny have been linked since mid-February and seemingly confirmed their relationship in March, sharing some PDA at another dinner with friends in West Hollywood.

What is The Road Less Traveled about?

The Road Less Traveled is a 1978 novel by American psychiatrist Morgan Scott Peck. It became a best-seller by 1983 and has remained a classic among pop-psychology, self-help enthusiasts.

Embracing a mystical, Jungian tone and distancing itself from the pillars of Freudian analysis, The Road Less Traveled explores the intersection of psychoanalysis and New Age spirituality. It reframes love as a driving force for spiritual growth, rather than just a reflection of romantic love. Peck explores these common misconceptions about love and looks at how by directing it outwards, it can be nurtured inwards.

Let’s just say this book is a far cry from Rebels: City of Indra, the sci-fi novel Kendall and Kylie co-wrote with ghostwriter Maya Sloan nearly a decade ago.

A look back over some of Kendall Jenner’s top books

If you’re looking for some summer reading inspiration, look no further than Kenny’s Instagram. The model even reportedly curated a reading list which she shared with her followers.

Some of the recent books that Kendall has been diving in to include: