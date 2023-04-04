Kendall Jenner shares a close-up of her toned abs as fans go wild about her going on a horse riding date with rapper Bad Bunny.

From Kim Kardashian’s grueling gym routines to Khloe Kardashian‘s fitness transformation, the Kar-Jenners are always showing off their incredible physiques.

While surgery rumors have swirled around the family for years, the ladies are no strangers to putting in hours at the gym. Kendall Jenner shows off her abs in April 2023 via Instagram Stories.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner shows off her abs

Taking to Instagram Stories in April 2023, Kendall shared some snaps of her torso with her followers.

The 27-year-old runway model is famed for her incredible figure and it appears that she is showcasing her impressive abs on Instagram.

Kendall shared a post from photographer Yulia Gorbachenko’s page.

Gorbachenko had taken the shots for a collaboration between Kendall and FWRD.

The Kardashians star is creative director

Kendall poses in undone jeans, a plain white vest, and a backwards cap for the FWRD photos.

The model often collaborates with all kinds of brands, however, her post with FWRD is slightly different as she’s actually the creative director of the brand.

When Kendall was made creative director in 2021, she said to Vogue: “This position means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways…”

Kendall and Bad Bunny go horse riding

While Kendall is busy resharing snaps of her modeling shoots, her fan base is going wild in April over her love life.

She was spotted horse riding with rapper Bad Bunny over the weekend and it appears that the two got cozy.

TMZ shared some photographs of Kendall and Bad Bunny riding on a horse together.

Equestrian superstar Kendall could also be seen smiling, looking on as Bad Bunny rode alone.

The I Like It rapper and 818 Tequila brand co-owner have sparked dating rumors in 2023. After being spotted together in Hidden Hills this April, it appears that fans have even more evidence that they’re an item.

