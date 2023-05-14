Kendall Jenner fans can’t stop laughing at her response to being ‘left out’ of mom Kris Jenner’s Mother’s Day post, as the model is the only one of Kris’ daughters who isn’t yet a mother.

The Kardashians are a tight-knit family, and the family keeps getting bigger and bigger as Kris Jenner now has 12 gradchildren, so of course, Mother’s Day is a jam packed one.

We take a look at Kendall Jenner‘s response which has fans howling in the comments.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Fans call Kendall’s response to Kris Jenner’s Mother’s Day post ‘so funny’

Of course, being Kris’ only child without a child herself, Kendall didn’t get her own slide in Kris’ adorable Mother’s Day post, and in true Kendall style, she didn’t let it go unmissed.

Taking to her mom’s Instagram post, the model wrote: “not adding a picture of me and all my animal children…wow.”

Fans were crying with laughter in the comments as they left an uncountable amount of ‘cry laughing’ emojis.

“KENNYYY,” wrote one, alongside a crying emoji.

“LMFAO KENDALL,” exclaimed another.

One penned: “HAHAHAHA great morning starter!”

It’s not the first time Kendall has had a funny comment to her mom’s Mother’s Day post. In 2019 she wrote: “”Love you too mom!”

Kris Jenner posts family throwback

The Kardashians love a good throwback, as Kris’ front picture for her Mother’s Day tribute included an old picture of all her kids, which of course, Kendall was included in as she stood infront of big sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much, my beautiful family.”

She then went on to share pics of her daughters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner with their children.

“Kimberly be slaying from the womb for real,” said one fan.

Another wrote: “Kris you are a Queen.”

Kendall shares holiday snaps

Kendall has been enjoying the sun lately, as she’s given fans vacation envy with snaps from her trip to in Puerto Rico.

It looks like her younger sister and bestie Kylie Jenner has been Kendall’s biggest hype-woman during her time away as she took to the comments of her big sister’s pics to compliment her on how good she looked.

“The cutest!!!!!!!” she wrote on one, while she commented on another: “cuuuuute”.

The model is now back home, as she was spotted at the LA Lakers game with ‘rumored’ boo Bad Bunny. Sister Kim Kardashian has also been spotted at a number of games since Tristan Thompson made the move over to the team.