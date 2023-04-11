Kris Jenner has a proud mom moment as Kendall Jenner takes part in a Vogue special celebrating Karl Lagerfeld, just a day after daughter Kim announced her Netflix debut.

The momager is known across the world for her management skills towards her kids, with the hit phrase that’s given us memes for life: “You’re doing amazing sweetie.” The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

We take a look into Kendall Jenner‘s Vogue celebration.

Kendall Jenner celebrates Karl Lagerfeld in Vogue campaign

In Vogue’s May issue, many famous faces featured to celebrate legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, in the run up to the 2023 Met Gala.

The campaign was shot in Paris, which could explain why Kendall was there last month, as she joined older sister Kim Kardashian at a PSG game.

Vogue asked ten designers inspired by Lagerfeld’s visionary work to interpret it anew for the publication.

Their creations then appeared on nine other models that Lagerfeld loved most: Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki.

“What an honour to be a part of this” wrote Kendall in her story.

Kris Jenner has ‘proud mom’ moment

Taking to her Instagram, Kris Jenner posted the photo of all the models in the campaign, which includes family friend Gigi Hadid.

“Kendall on the cover of Vogue’s May Issue,” she began her caption before describing the campaign in detail to her 51.8 million Instagram followers.

In true KJ style, she then told her followers to head over to Vogue’s link in their bio to check out the full campaign. Any jobs going in the Vogue office for her?

One fan commented: “You Must Be So Proud @krisjenner. What A Career She Has… This Year Especially… KENDALL Is On.”

Kris has always been the biggest public supporter of her children, and her Instagram bio definitely shows this. The 67 year old has a list of 12 tags in her bio, all of her children’s companies.

These include SKIMS, Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American and even Rob Kardashian‘s Arthur George collection.

She also has story highlights for each of her kids on her page. Mom goals!

Kris’ kids are thriving

Just before Kendall’s announcement, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story debut.

The SKIMS owner will turn her hand to acting in the 12th series of the show, which is set to air sometime in the Summer.

This isn’t Kim’s first acting campaign however, as the mom of four has starred in Disaster Movie and cameod in the hit TV series, How I Met Your Mother.

Could we be seeing an Oscar soon?