Photos of Kendall Jenner on a horse for a Stella McCartney photoshoot have caused total chaos. Kardashian fans are shaken to the core after they woke to Kendall Jenner on horseback.

Whenever a Kardashian poses for a photo, it’s likely that their fandom is going to closely ogle and analyze each and every part of the snap. So when Kendall Jenner wore nothing but boots for a picturesque shoot on horseback, there’s no surprise that social media went crazy. However, she “kinda ate,” say fans.

Kendall Jenner on a horse: Photos

Kendall Jenner’s horse photos have certainly caused a frenzy on social media. She stripped down to just cowboy boots and a bag to accessorize in the new Horse Girl photoshoot.

The horses are raised freely by horse whisperer Jean Francois Pignon. And it’s not just exposing pics that the model helped to create. In another, she wore a long red dress and a black small strap clutch.

Kendall also showed her flexibility in a black top and trousers look, holding another black clutch with a black and white hem edge as part of the Stella Winter 23 collection.

Kardashian fans react: ‘She kinda ate’

When Kendall’s photoshoot with Stella McCartney was released, many applauded the star. She “kinda ate” while “serving for the first time for real.” A fan penned: “This is iconic. Not your random photo shoot.”

One said: “That’s beautiful, I love what @kendalljenner wrote. I don’t feel like this exploited the horse as Stella explained these are wild horses, so I applaud Kendall and the horse for their brilliant pose!”

“Wow she finally served us something,” reacted a Twitter user, while a fellow fan commented: “This is her first serve in forever omg.” Jenner fans have been waiting for this moment!

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Kendall felt ‘so calm’ on horseback

Kardashian fans will already know just how passionate Kendall is about horses. She took her sister Kylie Jenner for a horse ride on The Kardashians and even took one of her own on a pregnancy journey.

During Kendall Jenner’s Stella McCartney shoot, she “felt so happy and calm all day” and thanked designer Stella for the experience working with the horses, who were “nothing short of amazing.”

She is the brand’s new Stella girl as part of their Horse Power campaign. The campaign is shot by Harley Weir at the Camargue Salt Flats in the south of France, amongst white ponies native to the region.