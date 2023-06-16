The Kardashians without makeup are often on fans’ minds, as we often see the reality TV stars with faces full of glam. However, it’s runway model Kendall Jenner who “looks so good with and without makeup,” say fans.

Mother-of-six Kris Jenner, along with her daughters Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney, are often subject to appearance-focused compliments and criticism. So, what do The Kardashians look like without makeup?

When the Hulu stars remove their glamorous makeup for photoshoots, viewers have been shocked at their natural beauty. Recently, Kylie and Kim slayed with zero products on their face for an EMS workout…

Credit: Hulu

The Kardashians without makeup

The Kardashians are no strangers to red carpets, glamorous public events, and photoshoots. So when they are seen without makeup, fans usually do a double-take and zone in on their natural beauty.

Khloe is rarely make-up-free but was seen without any eye products on while cuddling her son on a recent episode. Although many longtime viewers are quick to defend the family, some are convinced they aren’t natural.

“Not even the Kardashians look like the Kardashians,” wrote a Twitter user. Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to show her natural side, posting multiple pics without makeup in 2022, such as a May 2022 post wearing a green dress.

As Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner run beauty lines, they face backlash the most when it comes to promoting their products with makeup. Kim even revealed on The Kardashians that she has to approve pics before posting them.

Kim Kardashian goes natural

Kim Kardashian wore no makeup for her SKKN skincare video, which had no filters added. Fans praised her for going natural, despite the time she received backlash for wearing makeup during previous advertisements.

The star has even admitted to sleeping in her makeup but isn’t afraid to go without products occasionally. Yet in a TikTok age trend she took part in, a filter revealed Kim apparently looks just 11 years old!

She isn’t afraid to have a laugh, from sharing a ‘chav’ makeup look on TikTok following a bet she had with her daughter, North West, to letting the 10-year-old give her a makeover as a teacher with a big nose.

Credit: Hulu

Make-up free Kendall Jenner ‘looks so good’

Kendall wears the least make-up out of The Kardashians. However, when she’s heading out onto the runway to model for a brand, she is usually the one who gets an entire glam team working on her face, hair, and outfit.

Viewers often comment on Kendall’s natural beauty. A fan wrote: “@KendallJenner looks so good with and without makeup on. #TheKardashians,” while another penned: “Kendall is one the most natural beauties today.”

As most of her Instagram snaps are photoshoots or glam selfies, her followers don’t often see Kendall Jenner without makeup. During filming though, she was spotted talking to Kourt with a totally natural aesthetic going on.

Credit: Hulu

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY