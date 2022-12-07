Kendall Jenner showed off her sophisticated style on Monday, December 5, as she took to Instagram with a series of hauntingly chic snaps from the fashion label FWRD.

Let’s take a look at Jenner’s most recent outfit of the day as she slays the Parisian gothic look. The 818 founder also gave us some behind-the-scenes snaps of the FWRD x Kendall Jenner edit.

In the snaps, she is channeling full Wednesday Addams vibes and we’re not complaining…

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner looks hauntingly chic in new Instagram

Kendall Jenner, 27, looks hauntingly chic in her new Instagram post displaying her FWRD x Kendall Jenner collaboration. In the black and white images, the supermodel can be seen sitting at a table in front of food; as she turns her chair towards the camera and grins.

She is sporting a long-sleeved turtleneck sweater with horizontal black and white stripes, paired with a black skirt and black tights. The model also matched the look with some pointed black kitten heels and her hair straight down with large black sunglasses shielding her face.

In the snap, Kendall tagged everyone on her team who played a part in creating the iconic Instagram. Including Jen Atkin who styled her hair for the shoot, and is known as The Kardashian’s favored hair guru. She also tagged Mary Phillips who did her makeup. Phillips has recently been seen doing Jenner’s pal, Hailey Bieber’s Hollywood glam.

Jenner’s stylist, Dani Michelle, is also tagged and has previously been seen dressing Hailey and Kenny’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. Lastly, Jenner tagged her friend Tyrell Hampton who has taken up photography and shot the look.

Jenner looks hauntingly chic as she gives off Wednesday vibes

The Kardashians star became the creative director of FWRD in September of 2021. At the time of the announcement she told Vogue that it marked an exciting chapter in her “journey with fashion.” The supermodel saw the position as: ” a great opportunity to put what I’ve learned into practice.”

Jenner is very excited about the opportunity to be working with FWRD. She told Vogue that she hopes it will enable her to give more emerging creatives a platform to express their work.

Jenner explained: “I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is such an important tool for many of today’s creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent.”

The 27-year-old also looked into the future of fashion. She suggested that trends are becoming more personalized to an individual’s own taste and aesthetic. As for her own style, Jenner told the publication at the time: “I’m all about combining your favorite designers with a pair of sneakers.”

