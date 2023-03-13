Ahead of the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram to post a throwback of her 2022 Balenciaga dress, and some fans were less than impressed.

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is the annual party hosted every year after the Academy Awards and is the place to be in Beverley Hills. This year, a whole host of A-Listers gathered after the awards to celebrate the 95th year, including the Jenner sisters.

We take a look into Kendall Jenner‘s 2022 and 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party outfits, and why some fans were disappointed in the star.

Kendall Jenner reposts her Oscars Balenciaga outfit from 2022

Last night was the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars party, and before her 2023 appearance, Kendall Jenner, who has recently been linked to Bad Bunny, took to her Instagram story to repost her outfit from last year, a black dress, customized for her by Balenciaga.

The caption of the post, posted in March 2022, reads: “Vanity Fair Oscar party last night wearing custom for me @balenciaga thank youuuu.”

This was around eight months before the Balenciaga scandal came to light, in November 2022.

Some fans are not happy with Kendall’s repost

As Kendall reposted the throwback to her 279 million followers, some fans went to the March 2022 post to express their disapproval of her reposting the brand.

One wrote: “Wait is she fr wearing Balenciaga….why is that even still a thing.”

“Not you still supporting child trafficking,” commented one.

However, other fans came to her defense. One said: “It was last year check the date before you start typing shenanigans.”

Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian used her Twitter account to speak out on the scandal in November 2022. In part of her post, she wrote:

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She concluded: “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kendall Jenner’s representatives for comment.

Kendall at the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair party

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner made headlines at the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair party last night, coming together with their stunning outfits.

Kendall wore a sparkling gold-and-black gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture collection, whereas sister Kylie sported a black strapless gown, custom-made by Maison Margiela.

The pair were also seen alongside bestie and Next in Fashion host Gigi Hadid, who stunned in a red Zac Posen gown.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair