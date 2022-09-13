Kendall Jenner shows off her ice-bath after opening up about her personal ‘wellness room’











There isn’t much that the Kardashians don’t have and the Jenner sisters follow closely in their footsteps. With Kendall being all about wellness and taking care of her body, we weren’t too surprised when we found out she has a literal wellness spa in her house full of gadgets.

The supermodel also has an ice bath in her garden and we recently got to see her put it to use on her Instagram. Kendall often posts video clips on Instagram that shows her playing a selection of crystal bowls to help with her cellular frequency, as well as journaling and now we get to see her self-care home spa.

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Kendall shares a video of herself in ice-bath

We all know by now that Miss Jenner is hooked on wellness and finding the latest gadgets that can help her body heal.

On Monday the model shared a compilation of videos and pictures on her Instagram, promoting her interview with Jay Sherry. In the compilation, we could see a video of Kendall as she submerges into an ice bath in her back garden.

In the caption of the post, Kendall wrote, “self-love is so important. Tap into your highest self.” This isn’t the first time we have seen Jenner do extreme things for her health as her entire house is full of self-care gadgets.

Kendall’s “wellness room”

We got to see the star’s state-of-the-art well-being room on The Kardashians and it’s safe to see we were slightly obsessed. “I have this whole new room in my house that has all these crazy gadgets and gizmos,” she says.

The model showed off the dedicated room in her ultra sleek home and we could see her climb into her own personal hyperbaric chamber – the Vitaeris 320, retailing at around $23,000 (£19,000) – which is a well-being treatment beloved by athletes.

It doesn’t stop there. According to Vogue, the self-professed hypochondriac also has her very own red light therapy bed, which costs around $78,000 (£64,000), and is said to reduce inflammation, improve cellular health and circulation, and help the body heal.

Kendall is a self-proclaimed hypochondriac

It’s no wonder Kendall has so many gadgets in her house as the star has previously admitted that she is a hypochondriac and perhaps cares about her health a little too much.

During an episode of The Kardashians Kendall gets an NAD infusion drip and acknowledges that her number one current priority is her health, to the point where she’s “eating [herself] alive thinking about [her] health.”

Kendall said that things like IV bags were comforting to her, and a source of joy. Hailey joined Kendall as they sat there getting their drips and Hailey asked one of the NAD IV workers administering the IV bags if doing NAD multiple days in a row was safe. The worker responded, “It wouldn’t be harmful, but at a certain point you kind of saturates your receptors.”

Kendall admitted that she’s been concerned about her health her entire life.

