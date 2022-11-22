Kendall Jenner 'stole' Hailey Bieber from Kylie - they're so 'yin and yang'











Kendall and Kylie Jenner were born just 21 months apart. Although they have different lifestyles and careers, they have mutual friends and similar interests, but when it comes to BFF Hailey Bieber, that’s a different story.

If you’ve seen Kendall and Kylie grow up through Keeping Up With The Kardashians, chances are you’ve seen more than just an argument between the two sisters. Rowing about not wanting to share clothes, the Jenner duo ended up falling out over Hailey Bieber’s friendship.

Their inner circle of A-list celebrities has been blossoming throughout the years, from hanging out with Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, the reality stars have kept a close friendship with The Biebers for a decade.

Kendall met Hailey ten years ago on the red carpet for The Hunger Games. Curiously, Kylie was the one who introduced them, since they were already friends because they were the same age.

Kendall Jenner ‘stole’ Hailey from Kylie

View Instagram Post

Hailey may have known Kylie the longest, but she grew close to Kendall through shared experiences. And even though Kylie was initially taken aback, the three are now hanging out together like old times.

In an interview for her cover story with Elle in 2018, the model confessed to having stolen her sister’s friend. She said: “She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin, Ireland. Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”

The now 26-year-old added: “From then on, she was at my home. At first, Kylie was mad. I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay guys,’ But it’s all good. That’s our love story.”

Hailey pulled the ultimate BFF test on Kendall

Remember when Kendall would pull pranks on her sister? Well, what goes around comes back around. Hailey managed to seek the ultimate revenge.

Host Jason Kennedy called the supermodel and pretended to be an Uber driver who had Hailey’s ‘lost phone’. Concerned for her friend, Kenny asked him to keep her phone safe until they called back. But she had no idea that Hailey was listening in the whole time.

While Hailey laughed silently in the background, Jason continued and asked why the caller ID read ‘Ken’.

Keeping her identity a secret, she replied: “Yeah, that’s my boyfriend. I’m calling from my boyfriend’s phone. My name’s Rachel.”

After finally hanging up the phone, Hailey decided to come in clean and the three laughed about the prank joke.

Kendall said: “I hate you guys! Did I not play it off pretty good, though?”

Walking the runway together and feeling ‘inferior’

Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before Hailey decided to take a break from the modeling industry, the 26-year-old used to walk in the same events for household fashion brands around the world as the reality star.

Despite her success, Hailey has not been seen walking in the runway shows since the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 collection back in 2018. In April 2022, she announced she would be taking a break from the industry.

For years, Hailey opened up about her insecurities and struggles she had been facing for her 5ft8 height and her famous last name – whether it was for being a Baldwin or a Bieber.

She confessed to Vogue Australia: “I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends,” referring to Kendall, Bella, and Gigi who are “tall and doing every runway”.

… But they’re still best friends forever

Screenshot from Hailey Bieber’s YouTube: Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber cook mac and cheese & play Never Have I Ever | WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM?

Over the past ten years, Kendall and Hailey have been through a lot together. And it’s safe to say their friendship is closer than ever. The two have attended parties, and events and traveled the world with friends.

Last, but not least, Kendall attended Hailey’s wedding to singer Justin Bieber. Fun fact, Justin has been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan since the early years of his career, too.

Nonetheless, their friendship has been going from strength to strength, and the two are very supportive of each other’s careers and business adventures.

“I think the best part about us is, is that we’re like, I know it’s corny to say, but we’re like Yin and Yang like we’re so opposite that we almost balance each other out,” Kendall said during an appearance at Hailey’s YouTube series of Who’s In My Bathroom.

