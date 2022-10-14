









The latest episode of The Kardashians revealed some surprising news about Kendall Jenner as she opened up about her passion for house flipping – buying a property to do it up and sell for profit.

It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner clan has its own impressive real estate portfolio but it appears Kendall is ready to take it one step further.

The model’s tequila brand, 818, is reaching its two-year anniversary soon and it seems Kendall is ready to take the next step in her entrepreneurial career as she says she wants more “creative control over her life.”

Kendall Jenner feels at home when house flipping

In the episode, we got to see an exclusive clip of Kendall as she makes plans to refurbish her LA home. The supermodel explains in the clip:

When I walk into a house, my wheels just start turning. I’m always like, I could do this or I could do that.

The star goes on to talk about her life as a model and how it means she doesn’t usually have control over the creative outcome. She adds: “As a model, I still don’t have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping.”

Whether she turns into the next big interior designer or this project is merely a one-off, we’re excited to see how the home plans turn out.

Kendall likes a home that ‘has character’

In 2020, Kendall’s stunning home was featured in Architectural Digest and she spoke to the outlet about the vibe of her house and why she loves it so much. She explained:

I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe.

Her old home features a lot of colors and bold designs, with wooden features and elements combined with stunning mosaics and tiles. Her home also features a state-of-the-art wellness room as we know how much Kenny is into her healthcare.

Fans react to Kendall’s house flipping dreams

As usual after the latest episode of The Kardashians fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the supermodel’s new dreams, and there were mixed reviews. One person said:

Watching Kendall Jenner talking about how she’s going to start flipping houses is going to make me flip the channel.

Another chimed in referencing her viral cucumber meme, saying: “Kendall Jenner planning on flipping a house? Girl can’t even cut a cucumber.”

Another penned: “Kendall Jenner being so bland her storyline is she loves interior decor and wants to get into flipping houses. She’s just the color beige personified, bless her.”

However, others were more supportive saying: “I’m glad Kendall has found her passion aside from modeling. I’d happily let her flip my house.”

