Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad parodied on The Boys and it's too funny

While Kendall has been enjoying her fame with The Kardashians achieving success on Hulu, the reality star became a trending topic on Twitter after The Boys decided to make a parody of her controversial Pepsi ad.

It did not take long for several people to comment on the same and once again make Kendall’s Pepsi ad popular.

Video of the parody explored

In the latest episode of The Boys, viewers got to see how A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) tried to rebrand his image into that of a superhero who is aware of his roots and embraces them.

Given that his character had found himself in a long list of problems, it does not come as a surprise that he was trying to do everything in his power to make things right. However, just like Kendall, it looks like even A-Train got a couple of things wrong.

The video starts with A-Train noticing that some people had been protesting with the aim of highlighting peace and union. Upon watching this, A-Train decides to join them and hands police his Turbo Rush Energy Drink. In a bid to promote his new drink, it became clear that even A-Train failed to impress people.

Why was Kendall Jenner’s ad criticized?

One of the main reasons why Kendall’s ad received backlash was because it was shown at a time when people were protesting about police brutality. activist DeRay McKesson told NBC News that the ad diminished the seriousness of the protests that were taking place in the US.

Several people even went on to cancel Kendall on social media. Following the backlash, the ad was quickly removed from all the platforms.

How did Pepsi respond?

Following the backlash, Pepsi came forward and apologized to all the fans. At the same time, they also apologized to Kendall for putting her in this position.

The brand noted they were trying to spread the message about unity and did not mean to offend anyone. Pepsi also confirmed they would be removing the content from all their platforms and would not be sharing it further.