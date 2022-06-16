Kendall Jenner's '90s bixie haircut has fans trying to Keep Up with the trend













Kendall Jenner is serving some serious sassiness in her latest Vogue shoot. The main thing that caught fans’ eyes was her new bixie haircut, a trend she has brought back from the ’90s, and we’re getting the scissors out already.

From Khloe’s cookie jars to Kim K’s SKIMS brand, the Kardashian clan are always the first to set trends. Whether it’s being hired by Dolce and Gabbana to debut their clothing or simply dancing on TikTok, fans are living for it.

So when Kendall debuted a new short ‘do, taken straight out of a ’90s book, she had us rethinking our long locks and potentially getting the scissors out for a big trim. What do fans think of her new look, though?

WOAH: Noel Fielding’s haircut makes him almost unrecognisable

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner’s bixie haircut

Kendall first debuted her new ‘do on June 15th, when she shared her Vogue China July cover. She sports an almost Geisha-type look, known as the pale-skinned traditional female Japanese entertainers.

With over 2.6 million likes in less than 24 hours, the first comment was from sister Kylie, who simply reacted with: “WOWWWWW.” That comment alone received over 3K likes!

The Kardashian sister wore a skin-tight black silk turtleneck suit paired with bold gold jewellery and framed sunglasses. She is seen – red lippy and all – posing next to a red car and leaning on an open door with a serious look on her face.

Harmonious Live! | Teaser | Disney+

In other photos that took place on the shoot, Kendall wears a lace green number with matching green shoes, and in another image, wears a gold and black cut-out top while holding a contrasting red fan.

Kendall is bringing back the bixie cut, a trend that has been circulating the fashion trends in 2022. However, the hairstyle, which is the combined cut of a pixie cut and a bob, actually dates back to the 1990s.

Doja Cat, Kristen Stewart and Ciara have all jumped onto the trend, and now Kendall joins them. However, the Kardashian sister is thought to have actually been wearing a wig on the shoot, and hasn’t actually had the cut.

Celebrity hairstylist Evanie Frausto created the look on the first of the Kardashian family to give the bixie a go. The hairstyle was a massive change for Kendall, who usually has hair drifting way past her shoulders.

I want to let my hair grow but bixie cuts 👀 — Ariana (@ArianaAlfaro23) June 9, 2022

THE LAST DANCE SOUNDTRACK: Classic 90s songs make Netflix’s docuseries a must-watch

Fans try to Keep Up with trend

The Kardashians fans are now trying to Keep Up with the look, especially now that Kendall has shown just how perfect the style is for summer. It’s off your neck, is effortlessly cool and is basically the biggest 2022 trend.

When she debuted the look on Instagram, many instantly jumped to the conclusion that she looks like mom Kris. Some even declared the cover as their favorite of all of the star’s magazine covers – and there’s a lot.

One fan commented: “Short hair is everything on you!!!”

Another follower reacted with: “Omg, a young Kris Jenner, I love this look.”

“Deja Vu Galore. She cut her hair short #KendallJenner. I reckon the #Bixie and #Mixie Hairstyles are a thang. Who knew,” a Kendall fan wrote on Twitter.

I like the short hair — pineapplejim inc. (@pineapplejim123) June 15, 2022

WATCH NEW EPISODES OF THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK