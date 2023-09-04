Kendall Jenner‘s bikini pic is nothing new to Kardashian fans. She posed for a bikini pic on Instagram while drinking Tequila 818, Kendall’s tequila brand. But her fans grew concerned about mosquitoes…

In a romantic setting by a river, Kendall Jenner decided to have a few sips of tequila, before stripping down to a skimpy black bikini. She shared her idllyic snaps on Instagram. The Kardashians star likely thought nothing of it at the time, but fans have a major concern… Kinda!

Photo by J. Almasi/GC Images

Kendall Jenner’s bikini pic

Kendall Jenner’s bikini pic caused chaos after she posted the innocent snap to Instagram on September 3. The series of pictures received a lot of laughter as it was posted during her hilarious trip with Bad Bunny.

It’s not the first time the star has shared a bikini snap. Kendall took a mirror selfie a week ago wearing a different bikini, where fans took the chance to mimic her boyfriend’s recent quote: “Mami, be careful.”

Fans warn Kendall of mosquitoes

Fans aren’t actually worried about Kendall Jenner being bitten by mosquitos. One commenter said: “Be careful mami the mosquitos.” Another penned: “Kenny be careful of the mosquitoes.”

It’s actually a load of hilarious responses to Bad Bunny sharing a video with Kendall Jenner. In the video, the rapper asks her to be careful as there are mosquitoes around. He says, “Mami, be careful.”

From behind the camera, Bad Bunny took to his Instagram Stories to show off glimpses from his getaway to an unknown location, featuring several photos and videos with his pals.

One of the videos featured The Kardashians star chasing after a small squirrel as she gushed in the background, “It’s the cutest thing ever, come here.” And shortly after, the mosquito comment came up!

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jenner promotes Tequila 818

Amid all the chaos, Jenner didn’t miss a chance to promote her own tequila brand, Tequila 818. She shared a snap of the golden liquid in a bottle with a picturesque water background.

A week ago, Kendall shared a snap of the bottle in front of four shot glasses with salt around the rims. Her brand even commented on the new bikini snap with, “Cheers!”

