Kendall Jenner has taken to her Instagram to show her ‘chic’ outfit as she spends time in Paris, however, some fans were not happy with her choice of wearing a headscarf.

The star seems to be enjoying her time in the French capital, as just last week she accompanied older sister Kim Kardashian on her ‘soccer mom’ European tour.

We take a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s outfit and why she’s been receiving backlash from some fans.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wears all black in Paris

After being seen with her sister Kim Kardashian at a Paris soccer game earlier in the week, Jenner is still in the French capital, and was seen channeling her inner ‘Audrey Hepburn.’

The star can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, the staple being a silky midi-length black dress.

She shared a photo dump of her outfit with her 280 million Instagram followers, pairing her all-black look with sunglasses, and even dressed up her phone up in a black phone case to match.

The 27-year-old can also be sipping what looks like champagne by the end of the photo dump. We’re guessing it may have been too early for her to crack out the 818.

Kendall Jenner’s headscarf receives backlash from some fans

Although some fans were loving Kendall Jenner’s Paris outfit, some were not happy with her wearing a head scarf to cover her head.

“Please don’t make fun of the hijab” wrote one.

Another questioned: “Wearing a hijab like this is a new fashion now??”

However, others took to the post to defend Jenner: “It’s not a hijab, I’m a Muslim so I know what a hijab looks like.”

Another wrote: “It’s a scarf, not a hijab.”

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian-Jenner has received a backlash of this kind. In 2019, Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation after posing in a Maang Tikka.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kendall Jenner for comment

The star says she ‘won’t be seen’ in skinny jeans

The Kardashian-Jenners are arguably some of the most influential fashionistas around right now, and it seems like Kendall has revealed what you definitely won’t catch her in anytime soon.

In an interview with Vogue amid her new Calvin Klein campaign, Kendall said she will never be seen in ‘ultra ultra skinny jeans.’

When asked by the publication if there’s a jean she’d never try, Kendall said: “I think I’m open to everything. It’s hard to say never, but right now, I’d say an ultra-ultra skinny jean is probably something you won’t catch me in anytime soon.”

We’re sure she’ll be more than happy to be seen in Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American jeans.