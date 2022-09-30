Kendall Jenner's huge scorpion butt tattoo is not what you think











A recent picture released of Kendall Jenner has fans in shock as she shows off her slender physique with a giant scorpion tattoo on her butt – but it’s not what you think. Kendall doesn’t have any tattoos so when fans saw the shot of the supermodel they were pretty confused.

The photo, taken by the well-known photographer, Stevie Dance, has already been labeled by fans as “iconic”, but some viewers were disheartened by the fact that the tattoo wasn’t actually real.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kendall shows off her “tattooed” butt

Stevie Dance has been working with Kendall as of this month, taking the majority of her iconic shots for the 47th edition of Pop Magazine. The most recent picture that the photographer shared shows Kenny baring her butt with a fake scorpion tattoo plastered over it. Stevie captioned the photo:

What’s your sign? Photographed by me, Scorpio Kendall, LA, 2022.Hand Painted by @farahomidi.

The tattoo was hand painted by the talented artist Fara Homidi, but at first glance, it looks like the tattoo could be real. Fara is a successful illustrator and Kendall’s butt was one of her most iconic pieces.

Fans were disappointed to find out the tattoo wasn’t real

When fans first saw the picture they were in pleasant shock as Kendall had no previous tattoo work done. However, the tattoo turned out to be a drawing and it came to some fan’s disappointment. One person said;

For a second I thought that was real and it was actually so hot. Kendall should get that tattoo! #scorpiovibes

Another chimed in saying, “omg I thought that was real for a second!” with another adding, “wow, if that tattoo was real she would instantly be my fav Kardashian.”

Others, however, seemed to be relieved that the giant scorpion was in fact a fake, saying, “omg I’m so glad I clocked that it was fake. Looks so random and weird” another simply said, “not a vibe.”

Kris labeled Kendall “my beauty” with Pop Magazine cover

In true supportive Kris Jenner style, the mother of six shared a compilation of pictures on Instagram following Kendall’s Pop Magazine shoot. In the caption, she labeled her supermodel daughter, “my beauty” as she showed off her baby to the rest of the world.

Kris shared eight futuristic shots from the spread of her daughter in different brightly-colored outfits with matching makeup. The shots were very unique and were labeled by some fans as “slightly alien.” However, they were still stunning and fans commented on her beauty just like her mother.

One person said, “My gosh Kris, you have a beautiful daughter! What a dream,” another said, “how does one woman produce such beautiful children.”

