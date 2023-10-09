Kendall Jenner is known for her effortless style but her latest outfit is totally inappropriate for her activity of choice – frolicking in a New York fountain.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters are undoubtedly trendsetters but some of their looks have been questionable. From Kim Kardashian‘s transparent PVC boots to Kendall’s runway diaper dress, the clan isn’t free from fashion fails.

The oldest Jenner sister is currently in New York but she’s not hitting up the tourist spots as one might imagine. Instead, she’s splashing around in a fountain. We’re not only concerned about how dirty the water is, but also how frustratingly uncomfortable she must be doing so in her OOTD.

Kendall Jenner shows off model behavior in New York fountain

Kendall, 27, wasn’t playing in the questionable New York fountain water to pass the time. In fact, she was on the job, specifically for Calvin Klein.

On October 8, the model was photographed rocking a light blue trench coat, a black top and shorts, and loafers inside the fountain. The trenchcoat may be lightweight and waterproof but it was no match for the continued soaking Kendall put it through. The outerwear transformed into a darker blue while her top clung to her figure.

It was an ideal outfit for the cool Big Apple weather but definitely not for any water activities. We are already shivering at the thought of wet socks.

Jenner has worked with Calvin Klein since 2015 and most recently starred in the underwear brand’s fall 2023 campaign, which also featured Alexa Demie, Blackpink’s Jennie, and BTS’ Jungkook.

This is the face of a less-than-pleased model:

Perfecting the action shots:

The cameraman is sacrificing his trousers for this too:

We definitely don’t look like this when posing on a fountain:

Kendall and Bad Bunny are slowly becoming fashion’s fave couple

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been linked for months but the couple have yet to confirm their relationship. Even if they’re not dating, the singer and model prove they’re a stunning couple as they cuddled up for the latest Gucci campaign collection.

Jenner wore a cropped black sweater over a white button-down and black trousers held up with a Gucci belt. Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny sported an all-black look, including a Gucci blazer and trousers.