Kendall Jenner on W Magazine (W Mag) sees her with bleached eyebrows again. Similar to that Met Gala look she did in 2022. Kendall’s eyebrows have been received well – but her hands have suddenly disappeared in a snapshot. Let’s see how fans are reacting to the new model snaps.

She got her midriff out for the fresh-faced snaps, where her eyebrows are bleached a lighter shade than normal. Gigi Hadid, who also joined the W Magazine campaign in a separate interview, is “obsessed” with how they styled her bestie, Kendall Jenner. The Kardashians star wore a white crop and leather bottoms.

Kendall Jenner on W Magazine

Kendall Jenner was on the W Magazine September issue cover shoot. “I find myself looking at Jane Birkin a lot. She was the coolest and so elegant, but there was so much sex appeal,” she revealed.

The interview talks about how she made her runway debut at just 15. As L’Oreal’s new brand ambassador, she said: “I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set.”

Kendall added in the Fall Fashion issue: “I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products. I think I’ll leave that to the pros who know what they’re doing and have a passion for it—like my sisters.”

Bleached eyebrows make a comeback

Kendall Jenner’s bleached eyebrows which made its debut at the Met Gala in 2022, have returned. And fans are kind of loving the trend’s comeback on one of the most influential young models today.

A fan said: “Oh that look… her eyes!!! stunning, striking, soul-snatching. She devoured this wow wow wow.” Another penned: “She looks like Julia Fox here,” referring to the fellow model’s no eyebrow look.

The naked brow trend was created on Kendall by the glam team involving makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver and hairstylist Benjamin Muller. Kendall’s W Mag shots are mainly in black and white.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Kendall’s hands confuse her fans

In one shot from the W Magazine shoot, Kendall’s hands mysteriously disappear behind her. She wears a black leather jacket over her white crop top, holding a serious demeanor to match her sharp, straight hair.

One fan commented: “Where are her hands.” Another had the same question: “Where are her arms?” Of course, her arms and hands are simply tucked behind her in the shot.

“Why does it feel like she has no arms,” a fellow fan wrote. In another photo, Kendall makes a point to show her elbows and arms while holding onto the bottom of her crop top.

