Kendall Jenner is beating the cold weather with a daring bikini photo shoot on her couch at home. However, all the attention has been focused on her pose, as the supermodel is not able to keep her hands to herself.

With only nine days to 2023, Kendall has set the temperatures high with a three-piece leopard lingerie set days after returning from her trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Since the supermodel now posts photos from time to time, Kendall was surely feeling herself before her 270 million followers. But, what was she struggling to find the perfect pose?

Kendall Jenner sets high temperatures high after Aspen trip

On December 9, Kendall updated her personal Instagram account with a series of bikini photos during an at-home photoshoot. The supermodel wore a three-piece leopard bikini set by Fruity Booty and looked at the camera confidently.

No caption was needed, as the 27-year-old set the mood with an evil eye emoji, matching the color of her bikini. The pictures showed the reality star posing on the couch, and in front of a white wall.

The photos came after the supermodel entered the new year by spending a few days in Aspen snowing with friends.

Fans think it was a weird pose, but momager Kris Jenner approves

However, what has attracted attention apart from her beauty has been her strange pose, since in the second photo, the model appears wrapping her long arms in a shrug pose.

“I don’t know what to do with my hands,” a fan joked.

A second fan said: “Arms.”

“Bright like the sun,” a third complimented.

Naturally, Kendall’s biggest fan, momager Kris Jenner left a comment to reassure her daughter was doing ‘amazing, sweetie’.

She wrote: “Why are you so d*** cute.”

Kendall Jenner enters New Year with her closest friends

While her relationship with NBA athlete Devin Booker is up in the air, the supermodel decided to start the new year with her best friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber, among other friends and sister Kylie.

They had some time on the slopes, as they snowboarded through cold weather and dreamy snow-capped mountains.

The group of friends also had the chance to enjoy Kendall’s 818 Tequila to beat the cold temperatures, enjoying a time away from the flashing cameras.

Kendall also took the opportunity to do what she loves most, filming herself while riding a horse.

