Kendall Jenner stunned fans when she unveiled her plump lips and glamorous hairstyle in new selfies shared on her Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians star often takes to Instagram to share snaps from her latest modeling photoshoots, holiday destinations, and casual snaps with her friends.

Many fans on social media have been complimenting her in Spanish after Kendall uploaded some glammed-up selfies in a vehicle.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner shows plump lips in new selfies

On Monday (June 5, 2023), Kendall shared a video from a vehicle as she unveiled her plump lips and glamorous hairstyle before she heads out to an unknown event.

The 27-year-old star shared a close-up look of her makeup, hair, and smooth lips, making various poses in the vehicle with natural light coming in from the windows.

She appeared to have a glamorous updo in her first post, however, the second post revealed that she had a “fake” updo because she had leaned back on her seat.

The reality star opted for dark matte lips with simple eye makeup and loose brunette locks.

Fans compliment her in Spanish

Now that Kendall is romantically linked to Bad Bunny, it seems that she has a bigger fan base in Spanish-speaking countries who often share their reactions to their romance.

Many fans took to Twitter and reposted the same video selfies, complimenting her newest look in Spanish.

“Preciosa,” one Kendall fan account wrote on Twitter, while someone else called her “so cute”.

A number of other users called her “linda” which translates to pretty.

Another eagle-eyed user made the observation that Kendall appeared to listen to a song in Spanish.

Kendall stunned in a sheer dress

Kendall’s latest look comes after she unveiled a stunning outfit consisting of a risque black sheer dress with perfectly placed red floral pasties.

She made the bold fashion statement with styling help from Dani Michelle completed with a matching red scarf and black heels as she smiled for the camera.

The businesswoman posed for a string of pictures taken on a luxury yacht, which she shared on her Instagram Stories at the end of May.

