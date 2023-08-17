Kendall Jenner on Harpers Bazaar magazine cover sees the model don sequin pants. Her momager Kris Jenner posted the shoot to Instagram almost instantly. She’s been described as an “in-demand model.”

When Kendall Jenner was chosen as one of the Harper’s Bazaar icons, alongside Paul Mezcal and Doja Cat, it didn’t come as a surprise for Kardashian fans. She went shirtless for one double-denim look. In another look, Kendall put the most glitzy sequin pants on…

Kendall Jenner for Harper’s Bazaar

Kendall Jenner was chosen as a Harper’s Bazaar icon for their new campaign. They wrote that she remembers her childhood as a place with spaces of sanctuary. “I just kind of kept to myself,” she said.

“It’s not always the easiest industry to be in,” Kendall added, talking about her modeling career. “It can be really cutthroat and intense sometimes.” She wore a series of looks for the photoshoot.

Although some weren’t in agreement that Kendall is an icon, others applauded her. “I love how unseen she is. She is hated cause of her family and yet she actually looks like a model,” penned a fan.

She dons sequin pants on Kris’ Instagram

Model Kendall Jenner wore Miu Miu gold sequin pant shorts with a light jumper, which Kris Jenner used as the main photo for her Instagram upload. She sat with her legs under her on a sofa for the sassy shot.

For the Bazaar magazine cover, Kendall donned sheer Miu Miu tights and a gold Panthère de Cartier choker and watch. She wore her hair in her usual middle parting slick-backed look. Very chic.

The gold briefs were originally worn on the runway in March by The Crown star Emma Corrin. In another photo for Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner covered up in a red Marc Jacobs parka with a bodysuit and skirt.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She goes braless in double denim

Kendall went braless for a look with double denim. During the Bazaar interview, she revealed that she’s more confident than ever, thanks in part to her famous family, saying:

“I feel like I am coming into my womanhood and having so many strong women around me has helped shape my sense of worth.” Harper’s Bazaar

She is featured alongside 13 other icons, including rapper Doja Cat, actor Paul Mescal, writer and director Nia DaCosta, and Dwyane Wade’s model daughter Zaya Wade.