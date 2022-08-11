











On August 10, Kendall Jenner shared a few throwback pictures to wish Kylie on her 25th birthday, and we can’t help but feel old.

Kylie is an established entrepreneur and is also a mother to two kids. But, it seems surreal to see little Kylie in the throwback pictures, snuggling in the arms of her sisters and mother, Kris.

The adorable pictures have tugged at the heartstrings of her fans, who are sending Kylie birthday wishes from across the world.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at little Kendall and Kylie’s throwback pictures.

Kylie Jenner shares pictures from her first birthday

The Kardashians are one of the most close-knit celebrity families in the world. So, unsurprisingly, Kylie was showered with wishes from all her sisters and mother on her 25th birthday.

However, nothing beats her own post which consists of several pictures of herself as a one-year-old, taken on her first birthday in 1998.

She captioned it: “August 10th 1998 🦋 my 1st birthday party”

The pictures captured on an SRL will surely take you back in time. The first photo shows little Kylie reaching for the balloons as mom Kris is also seen in the frame.

The cake has a picture of Tweetie with “Happy birthday Kylie” written on it. The fourth image in the carousel shows Kylie in her mother’s arms.

And, it seems like Kris hasn’t aged one bit!

Kendall Jenner wishes her baby sister with throwback pictures

Kendall took to her Instagram stories to wish Kylie on her Silver Jubilee birthday by sharing a few unseen throwback pictures of the two.

The first picture shows them both in cheerleading outfits while posing with pom poms. Kendall is also seen giving her sister a hug from behind in the second and third pictures.

Meanwhile, Khloe posted a couple of pictures with Kylie on her official Instagram handle along with a long caption as she admired her little sister.

Kim also shared some recent pictures of them together, which appear to be taken at a party. She captioned it: “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year you amaze me at how wise, and protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.”

And, Kris wished Kylie on Instagram as well by sharing more baby pictures of the reality star. You can take a look at them here.

Travis Scott wishes his baby momma

Travis paid tribute to his baby momma on her 25th birthday by sharing her most recent pictures and videos on his Instagram story.

The couple recently visited London for Travis’ solo show, which was the first after the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie posted a couple of cuddling and kissing pictures with Stormi’s daddy on Instagram today and captioned them as “utopia with you.”

Fans quickly began to guess that she was dropping hints about the release of her boyfriend’s upcoming album, Utopia.

At the time of writing, the exact release date of the album is yet to be revealed.

