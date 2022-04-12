Kerrion Franklin arrested in Los Angeles as 'Bad Boys' star back in the news













If you’re a fan of Bad Boys: Los Angeles or gospel singer Kirk Franklin, you’ll probably have heard of his son Kerrion Franklin. Kerrion has been across the news a lot in the past few years but this time it appears far more serious.

According to court records obtained by Radar Online, Kerrion was arrested on Sunday, 10 April in Los Angeles and remains behind bars with no option of a bond. He is set to appear in court this week.

Reality Titbit looks at Kerrion’s arrest and relationships.

Kerrio Franklin. Picture: Kirk Franklin’s son, Kerrion Franklin, comes out as bisexual

Kerrion Franklin arrested on Sunday

Radar Online reported Kerrion Franklin was arrested after Beverly Hills Police pulled his car over for a faulty tail light. He was arrested at 7.36am and booked into jail at 10.28am.

The court records show he is being held without the option of bail and Kerrion was assigned a permanent housing location in the jail.

Alleged details of what happened have been making the rounds on social media. Online interactive forum Larry Reid Live says Kerrion spoke to the channel from jail and claimed he was “wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his tail light”.

The star is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, 12 April 2022.

Britney Pregnant with her 3rd child, Solange is probably going to be a grandma at 35 almost 36, and Kerrion Franklin arrested 🤦‍♀️ — LOVE❤️ (@xoILOVE2SHOPxo) April 11, 2022

Kerrion recently came out as bisexual

Kerrion has been in and out of the news regularly. The reality star opened up during an episode of Bad Boys about his sexuality. When he was asked by one of his friends whether he liked men or women, he responded:

Let me put this out there. Love is blind so I can’t control who is attracted to me. All I can do is do my thing and I have got every letter in the alphabet in my DMs, all different kinds! So I’m just out here living my life. Kerrion, Bad Boys

He went on to explain he was bisexual.

Kerrion accused parents of ‘abandoning’ him

Kerrion’s mom and dad, Shawn Ewing and Kirk Franklin, although never married, maintained a good friendship so they could raise their son.

Kerrion, however, has previously accused his parents of “abandoning” him, an accusation both parents have denied, adding they had always tried to help him resolve his issues.

