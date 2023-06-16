American singer Kesha has revealed that she is still tormented over the “saddest moment of her life” being caught live on camera after actor Jerry Seinfeld refused to give her a hug at a red carpet event.

The American singer and songwriter, who rose to fame with her viral song Tik Tok, got candid about the most “depressing” point in her life when she got snubbed by her childhood hero.

Kesha met her idol Jerry Seinfeld, the leading star of the much-loved sitcom Seinfeld, for the first time in her life only for her to get snubbed when she asked for a hug.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld rejects Kesha’s request for hug

In June 2017, Kesha got excited when she learned that her favorite actor Jerry Seinfeld would attend the National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington.

The Hollywood actor was talking to a reporter on the red carpet when Kesha approached him and asked to hug him.

“I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?” Kesha asked.

“No, thanks,” Jerry responded as Kesha insisted: “Please, a little one.”

The Seinfeld star stepped back and repeatedly said that he didn’t want an embrace from the musician. The actor told the reporter that he didn’t know who she was and looked visibly shocked by the interaction.

Kesha is tormented after Seinfeld ‘snubs’ her

In an interview on The Best Show with Tom Scharpling on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), Kesha admitted that her meeting with Seinfeld was the most “depressing” moment in her life.

“I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe,” the Timber singer admitted.

“And then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras. It was the most depressing … saddest moment of my life,” she added.

Kesha said that she used to watch Seinfeld in between her performances and continued: “When it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in Seinfeld and I’d be like, ‘Everything’s OK in the world’ and watch my buddy. Then, I get to the f****** charity event.”

YouTube reacts to awkward interaction

The interview attracted a lot of comments from online users as people shared their mixed opinions about Kesha and Jerry’s awkward interaction.

“You’re Kesha, you don’t need Jerry Seinfeld!” one YouTube user commented under the video above.

“Jerry didn’t even know her. He has the right to refuse a hug,” another one wrote.

Someone else commented: “Not everyone is comfortable with physical touch. We have to respect people’s boundaries.”