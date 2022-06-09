











Kevin Gates has recently been spotted getting cosy with Love & HipHop: Miami star Jojo Zarur. Kevin has been known for dating Dreka for almost two decades now and they are one of the music industry’s most adored couples for their openness with the public about their relationship struggles.

However, it has been rumoured since March 2022 that they may have broken up and this seems like more than a rumour now as Gates has been seen holding hands with Jojo.

With the latest revelations, fans want to know more about Zarur.

Who is Jojo Zarur?

Jojo is best known for her role on Love and Hip Hop: Miami but she is also a celebrity stylist. The 29-year-old entrepreneur comes from Mexico City and grew up in Coral Gables, Florida.

Jojo is of Mexican-Lebanese heritage and is an educated woman who studied pre-law and economics at Stanford University before landing one of her first major jobs as Young Thug’s stylist. That is how she ended up in the music industry scene and she has gone on to become the stylist of many celebrities.

Jojo also owns her own boutique store in Miami – Zarur Boutique.

Kevin and Jojo spotted holding hands

The rumours surrounding the pair dating have been circulating for weeks now and they seem to be getting more back-bone by the day.

On Tuesday, June 7, the two were spotted publicly for the first time as they went for dinner in New York City. Kevin isn’t being shy about Jojo as he also did an Instagram live while they were out, which Jojo featured in too.

After dinner, they were spotted wandering around NYC and they definitely weren’t trying to be subtle. The pair were spotted holding hands and Gates even had his arm around Zarur as they interacted with fans.

Kevin and Dreka had been together for almost two decades

October 2021 was Dreka and Kevin’s 18-year anniversary so, as you can imagine, seeing him with a new girl all of a sudden has come as a shock to fans.

The couple dated for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2015. They are also parents of two kids, Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates.

Rumours about Kevin and Dreka splitting have been circulating since March 2022 after the rapper posted a cryptic tweet talking about missing exes. The tweet read:

At times, we miss our X’s but it’s in the past for a reason – do you not recall the smell, the arguments, the energy being drained, not reaching your goals, the money you could have made, the money you f****d up, the time you should’ve invested in yourself – f**k em. #CarryOn.