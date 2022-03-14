Kevin Nash shares heartbreaking Instagram post about WWE’s Scott Hall













WWE was first founded almost 70 years ago as Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd. Over the years, the company has seen many wrestlers become stars including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Triple H. Today, WWE is a global entertainment brand and many wrestlers are still working their way up the ranks including Roman Reigns.

Some WWE wrestlers have become something of icons in the field, especially those from eras gone by including Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. In 2022, Kevin Nash took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post relating to his good friend, Scott Hall, so let’s find out more about the former wrestler’s condition.

Who is Kevin Nash?

Kevin Nash, 62, is a former WWE wrestler who started off his career in WCW in 1990.

His wrestling career spanned 30 years and Kevin was known by his real name as well as Diesel, Oz, Vinnie Vegas, Master Blaster Steel.

Kevin has one son named Tristen with his wife of 34 years, Tamara McMichael.

Kevin Nash shares a heartfelt Instagram post

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Kevin Nash shared that his friend, Scott Hall, is on life support in 2022.

Kevin wrote: “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else…“

He added that his “heart is broken” and “As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you“.

What happened to Scott Hall?

Sixty-three-year-old legendary wrestler Scott Hall has been put on life support after suffering three heart attacks in March 2022.

The former wrestler, known as Razor Ramon, went into Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia for surgery on his hip which led to complications as per PWTorch. The heart attacks resulted from a loose blood clot suffered after breaking his hip last week and undergoing replacement surgery.

Kevin Nash wrote in his Instagram post that once Scott’s “family is in place they will discontinue life support.“

Many of Scott’s fans have taken to Twitter to send prayers and share their condolences: “Rooting for The Bad Guy. Hoping for the best, sending love.“

Another wrote: “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” Praying for Scott Hall and his family one of the best in the business“.

Scott Hall will never be forgotten… A true figure in the history of the industry…

It was an honour seeing this Hall of fame speech live… #thebadguy #Scotthall #razorramon #nwo pic.twitter.com/6ZsGSAk21P — Tony Tolj 🇭🇲🇭🇷🇲🇰 (@TonyTolj) March 14, 2022

