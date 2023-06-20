Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have put the drama behind them and reunited at a Blink-182 concert following Kourtney’s pregnancy news.

The Good American co-founder went to see a live performance of Blink-182 for the first time in her life after her sister Kourtney confirmed that she and Travis Barker are expecting a child.

Khloe Kardashian shared snippets of “living her best life” at the concert and posted a string of videos with Kourtney, their mom Kris Jenner, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 10.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khloe and Kourtney reunite at Blink-182 concert

Khloe and Kourtney made their first public appearance after The Kardashians drama revolving around Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Dolce and Gabanna deal.

While Khloe made sure to congratulate her sister on her pregnancy news, the two sisters had minimal interaction on social media since the start of the Hulu show’s latest season.

The Good American co-founder documented her experience at the Blink-182 concert and clearly had a blast at the rock concert as she shared a string of snaps and videos on her Instagram profile.

“Let’s go blink 182 @travisbarker,” Khloe captioned one Instagram Story. She wrote in another one: “Living my best rockstar life.”

Khloe and Kourtney were joined by their mother Kris Jenner and Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s 10-year-old daughter Penelope.

Kourtney revealed she was pregnant at Blink-182 concert

Khloe and Kourtney’s much-awaited public reunion comes after Kourtney confirmed her pregnancy at Blink-182’s Los Angeles show last Friday.

Kourtney surprised her husband with a huge “Travis, I’m pregnant’ sign at the show last week where she sported a stunning sheer black bodysuit.

The Lemme founder announced the exciting personal news with a nod to Blink-182’s All The Small Things video when a fan held a similar sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After tying the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy, many fans are excited that Travis and Kourtney are expecting their first child together. Travis is already a father to three children – Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Fans gush over Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement

While Kourtney surprised Travis, many fans suspect that he already knew and the public announcement was how Kourtney and Travis chose to reveal their news.

“This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement and it is super cute,” one fan commented under Kourtney’s video.

“It’s just a cute way of announcing it to the public, what is wrong with everyone? Congratulations Kourtney,” someone else wrote.

“Not me actually crying,” another fan added. “What a cute way to tell him.”

