It’s getting hot in here. Khloé Kardashian is feeling herself as she poses for a new Good American campaign, rocking a Canadian tuxedo that has sent her fans into a frenzy.

In the past two years, fans have seen a huge physical change in Khloé. After her weight loss journey, which she spoke about on the reality show, the Kardashians star has concerned fans.

Last year, Khloé learned her boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, had secretly fathered a child with another woman. In January this year, the NBA star publicly apologized to the now mom-of-two, and they split for good.

In seasons one and two of The Kardashians, fans watched Khloé lose weight. Even though viewers showed concerns, the 38-year-old reassured she was ‘fine’ and just working out. She even has her favorite workout gear, a rowing machine Kris Jenner suggested to her.

Ready for the holidays, her brand Good American are feeling denim this festive season. Posing for the campaign, Khloé left her fans ‘obsessed’ with the look.

Khloé Kardashian is a ‘bombshell’ in the new Good American campaign

On November 29, Khloé went on her Instagram account to share a picture of her upcoming release with her brand Good American.

In the picture, the 38-year-old was wearing a Canadian tuxedo (double denim). This time, she teased fans showing a bit of skin as she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

With no accessories on and a classic Khloé makeup look, her long locks cascaded down her shoulders as she posed on a white wall.

“Denim on Denim… My uniform,” she wrote in her caption with two blue hearts.

Fans are ‘obsessed’ with Khloé Kardashian in her Canadian tuxedo

When the photo was posted, fans of the reality star took to the comments section to leave various messages complimenting her.

The internet seemed to have gone wild, as it was the first time fans saw the star feeling so confident about herself – and fans loved it.

“Bombshell,” a fan wrote.

Another follower commented: “This look though!”

“Beautiful and sexy Khloe,” another added.

A fourth fan said: “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

Khloé’s secret on feeling ‘super confident’

Over the past year, fans have noticed Khloé feeling confident in herself and her body. However, she hasn’t always been happy with her self-image due to comments from critics. But how did she deal with it? Laugh at it.

During an interview with Marie Claire, the mom-of-two said she has “always been super confident” and never listened to other people’s comments on her appearance.

“I have always been super confident,” she told. “I remember I was on a blog and they said something about my weight and I was like, ‘Wait, I’m fat? Someone called me fat?”

“I just, like, laughed at it because I was like, ‘I’m not fat, no one has ever said that to me before.’”

Good American was launched in 2016 as an all-inclusive clothing line. The star wanted to “promote a healthy lifestyle” no matter a person’s size.

“Not everybody wants to be a size zero, two, or four. Some people are very comfortable being a size 16 or a 22 and that’s beautiful,” Khloé added.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know