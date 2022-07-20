Khloe gets sweet flower delivery after Tristan spotted with mystery woman

It appears friends and fans of Khloe Kardashian are sharing the love with the star after her ex, and soon-to-be baby daddy of two Tristan Thompson, was spotted in Greece with a mystery woman.
Khloe posted a picture on her Instagram story of a stunning bouquet of flowers she received on Wednesday, July 20 just two days after the news broke about Tristan. Check it out.
Khloe receives huge bouquet of flowers
On Wednesday, Khloe posted a picture on her story of a huge bouquet of pink and red roses. Over the picture she wrote:
These are absolutely breathtaking!! @sev_petrosian you are a living angel
Sevana reposted the story on her page saying: “Love you, Khloe. Beautiful heart and soul.”
Sevana is a blogger who is very close to the Kardashian family and has been spotted many times with other Kardashians such as Kylie and Kendall.
The bouquet comes a couple of days after videos and pictures of Tristan with another woman were leaked in Greece.
Tristan spotted with another woman
Tristan was spotted walking down a street in Greece with a lady we couldn’t recognise but they seemed pretty loved up as they held hands during the romantic walk.
The photo was obtained by TMZ and, in it, Thompson wears a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers as he and the woman, who is in a form-fitting patterned dress, hold hands at 5am after a night out in Mykonos.
TMZ also shared that, just hours before, Thompson was at a local club, Bonbonniere.
Khloe and Tristan expecting second child together
The latest outing comes just a few days after it was revealed the pair are expecting their second child together this year via surrogate. They already share four-year-old daughter True.
A representative for Khloe told People on July 13:
We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.
A source also told People that despite the pair expecting a second child together:
Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.
