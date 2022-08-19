Khloe hailed 'chic la freak' as she classily steps into taxi in faux leather suit













Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line Good American is growing by the day and her latest Better Than Leather collection has seen her hailed “chic la freak” as she rocks a faux leather suit.

The mother of one recently posted a picture on her Instagram of herself stepping into a taxi rocking her latest collection of faux leather garments – and fans have gone wild.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian hailed ‘chic la freak’ thanks to leather suit

Khloe posted the photo of herself in a stunning leather suit as a promotion for her new line of Good American faux leather tops, pants and other garments.

Close friend and social media influencer Stephanie Shepard commented on the post, calling Khloe: “Chic la freak.”

It seems many of the Kardashian’s close friends were obsessing over the picture as Natalie Halcro commented: “There she is” followed by the heart eyes emoji and a black heart.

If you want to check out the collection for yourself, click here, while the photo in question is below:

Khloe’s Better Than Leather range

Khloe’s business is expanding rapidly and her Good American brand is introducing new ranges every few months. Her latest is the Better Than Leather range, which consists of faux leather garments in a wide range of shapes and sizes. The website describes the range as:

Looks and feel like 100% that b**** in cropped leather-like tops, bandeaus, bike shorts, dresses, and pants. Shop the drop.

However, the range isn’t cheap. For example, the trousers start at $200 and rise depending on fit and style.

Some of the tops start at $70 and, although those prices may seem steep to some, the website claims the Better Than Leather collection is its most popular “sell-out” range.

Khloe Good American created through Khloe’s struggles

While sitting down with Health Magazine, Khloe revealed the idea of the brand came from her feeling “neglected” as most of the stores her sisters shopped at didn’t stock her dress size.

Khloe said representation and inclusivity were top priorities for her and her friend Emma, with whom she owns Good American.

In the same interview, Khloe claimed she and Emma had “walked away” from several retail partners as they “weren’t ready to have the size range Good America had in mind.”

