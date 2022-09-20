Khloe K 'drooling' over Kylie's racy wardrobe snap and asks 'is this normal?'











Kylie Jenner never fails to stun us all and her latest Instagram picture posing in just a bra and jeans even has her sister asking herself, “Am I okay?”. Khloe Kardashian – as well as the rest of the world – couldn’t seem to get over how jaw-dropping the mother of two looked.

Kylie rocked a new wig in her huge walk-in wardrobe during the picture that fans have been obsessing over for the past few days with her long black locks and bangs also stealing the show.

Sex, Lies and The College Cult | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11288 Sex, Lies and The College Cult | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uajUDN4AiEM/hqdefault.jpg 1098763 1098763 center 22403

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie stuns in bra and jeans

Kylie has proved that less is more in her latest Instagram post as she posed in barely anything for her millions of fans.

As she stood in front of her whopping wardrobe it seems Kylie somehow couldn’t seem to find any clothes to wear as she rocked a simple skin-toned bra and a pair of oversized jeans.

Paying homage to that iconic video of Miss Jenner waking up Stormi (we all know the one) she captioned the Instagram photo, “Rise and Shine” letting us know that she really did wake up like this.

In the post, Kylie rocked long black locks with bangs and the style suited the makeup mogul incredibly well. Fans in the comment section were living for the new bangs and encouraged her to keep them.

Click here to see the stunning shot!

Khloe asks Kylie “Is this normal?”

Many fans were drooling over the photo of Miss Jenner but it appears that her sister, Khloe, was most star-struck as she commented on the post three separate times.

The first comment consisted of seven drooling emojis to express her admiration for her sister. The second comment simply said, “goodness gracious” but it was the third comment that showed just how much she couldn’t get over the picture.

“Are we well? I’m not well! Are you ok? Is this normal” this was the third comment from Khloe and expresses perfectly just how fans felt at the picture.

Other fans in the comment section were showing their love for her latest hairstyle with close friend Johnny Cyrus saying, “yesssssssss bangs!” Another user said, “omfg please keep the bangs. You look unreal Miss Kylie.”

Kylie poses with all of her old wigs

For one of her latest shoots for CR Fashion Book, Kylie rocked her new bangs in many of the shots and even cut them short for some pictures, but she still managed to look perfect as always.

One of the most fabulous photos of the shoot – and Kylie’s – was of her sitting around six of her most iconic wigs. There were the bubblegum braids in the picture as well as her iconic black and dark green ombré bob.

Kylie clearly loved the picture as much as we did as she posted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption, “I love this shot with my most memorable hair moments. And they are all the original wigs. I save them all!”

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK